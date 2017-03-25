Lonnie Chisenhall has mild shoulder sprain, to be down three days; White Sox 10, Indians 7

GOODYEAR, Ariz: Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall will be inactive for a few days after crashing into the right-field wall in Friday’s Cactus League game against the Chicago Cubs.



Chisenhall’s shoulder began to stiffen after the play, and he was taken out of the game. On Saturday morning, per Chisenhall, the shoulder felt about the same. He’ll be sat down for three days without activity and then reevaluated by the club. As of now, the club is calling it a mild sprain of the AC joint, but is waiting until more information can be gathered before making a plan for Chisenhall past Monday.



“I’m guessing after that third day, we’ll have a much better idea which direction that thing goes, or how quickly, and things like that,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.



Chisenhall’s first thought was that of Ryan Raburn, who also crashed into a wall and struggled with the injury. He said the wall just snuck up on him.



“I saw the ball. It just kept carrying and carrying,” Chisenhall said. “I was trying to get under it and the wall got me before I got it.”



Starting the return



Second baseman Jason Kipnis has resumed baseball activities after being shut down with right shoulder inflammation. Per his original timetable, Kipnis is still 3-to-4 weeks from being able to return to game action.



“[He took] some swings in the cage,” Francona said. “Even some mild throwing, just trying to work back into it. But, that’s good. He’s now starting a progression. The quickness of it will be determined by, certainly, by how he's feeling, and you can't really skip steps. But, it's nice to see that he's starting that and he's feeling good.”



Decision Day



Outfielder Austin Jackson, in camp as a non-roster invitee and holding an incentive-laced contract, has an opt-out clause in his contract for March 26. It affords Jackson the opportunity to look for a job elsewhere if he isn’t in the Indians’ plans this season. Likewise, it forces the Indians to make a decision on Sunday.



White Sox 10, Indians 7



Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin allowed five earned runs on nine hits—four of them home runs—to go with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched and Joe Colon allowed a ninth-inning grand slam in the Indians’ 10-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox and Goodyear Ballpark on Saturday.



“[Tomlin] got into the seventh, which was real good,” Francona said. “For a while there, he was so efficient, his pitch count was at like 50-something after five. He’s made some mistakes, probably most of the spring. Even when he gets ahead, some balls have caught too much of the plate, and the way the ball is flying now, he’s paid for it. But I’ll tell you what, I think he’s situated where I think he feels good, he looks crisp.”



Third baseman Yandy Diaz made one of his better defensive plays this spring, ranging to his right and throwing off-balance to first, and was aided by fist baseman Carlos Santana, who came off the bag to receive the throw but applied the tag in time. Santana also made a diving play earlier in the game.



“[Santana] was real active,” Francona said. “Yandy ranged over and made a nice play and Carlos with a tag. We did some good things. And these fields, we’re getting into the last week, these fields are lightning.”



Santana also clubbed a two-run home run. Bradley Zimmer drilled a two-run triple off the wall in right field, continuing his strong offensive spring.



“He’s been good all spring,” Francona said. “It’s been fun to watch. When the season starts and you see him getting four at-bats a game, it’s going to be real fun to watch his progress. There will be some ups and downs like there are with everybody, but he’s exciting. We don’t want to deny it. We’re excited about him.”