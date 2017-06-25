Lonnie Chisenhall’s better pitch selection has him in best offensive season of career

CLEVELAND: Indians outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall is in the middle of his best offensive season, and it could be in part thanks to a more disciplined approach.



Entering Sunday’s game, Chisenhall was hitting .294 with a .944 OPS. He’s slugged 10 home runs—three off his single-season high, when he hit 13 in 2014—to go with 10 doubles and 37 RBI in 163 plate appearances.



The power surge has been the most noticeable. Chisenhall’s .587 slugging percentage is 148 points higher than his previous season high, .439 last year.



Chisenhall has attributed to this to better pitch selection and a more decisive approach. Per FanGraphs, Chisenhall’s O-swing percentage (how often a hitter swings at pitches outside of the strike zone) is down to 33 percent from 42 percent last year.



“There’s no magic formula,” Chisenhall said. “The most important thing for me is pitch selection. When I swing at strikes, I tend to be a better hitter. That goes for a lot of people. My aggressiveness at times could get in the way of certain things in the past. It’s picking those spots, swinging at better pitches.”



Warm return



Mike Napoli will return to Progressive Field for the first time since the World Series on Monday when the Texas Rangers come to town for a four-game series. Napoli in his one season in Cleveland hit .239 with a career-high 34 home runs and 101 RBI. He also garnered a reputation as one who was revered within the Indians’ clubhouse.



“I'm sure [the reception will] be extremely warm, as it should be,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “Just because a guy goes to a different team—that’s the business of the offseason. What he did for not just the team, but the organization, the people—I know he's going to get his ring. I'm looking forward to that a lot. He knows we want him to strike out every time he hits. That's part of being competitive. But it doesn't take away the fondness or the admiration that we have for him.”



Be aggressive



Yan Gomes’ throwing error in the first inning of Saturday’s game led to a 2-0 lead for the Minnesota Twins, a game they went on to win 4-2 over the Indians. With Joe Mauer on third, Gomes snapped a quick throw to third base to try to pick him off, but it instead went by Jose Ramirez and into left field.



Gomes has been successful in the past with those snap throws, which keeps opposing runners honest with their secondary leads. Francona likes the aggressiveness.



“That's part of what he does,” Francona said. “I don't think you can ever tell a guy, 'Hey, just throw it when they're out.' It'll never happen. Obviously you don't want the ball going into left field, but that's going to happen from time to time. You don't want it to happen a lot, but Gomer doesn't just fling it around the field. That's one of his tools.”