Major health issues ruled out for Indians manager Terry Francona; Expected to return Wednesday

CLEVELAND: Manager Terry Francona was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic Monday night and Tuesday morning and was cleared of any major health issues, the Indians said in a statement.



Francona left Monday’s game prior to the fourth inning with similar symptoms that forced his exit from a game on June 13. That night, he reported dehydration and an elevated heartbeat. Per the club, Francona will continue to be monitored over the next several weeks to “determine the nature of his symptoms.”



“As a friend, you’re always concerned anytime anyone has to – especially someone like Tito, who has an exceedingly high pain tolerance,” Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. “For him to leave a game raises a flag. Thankfully we’ve got some great doctors that are coordinating his care at the clinic. They’ve done every test they can possible imagine. They’ve all come back clean. They’re not working to try to figure out what are some of those things that are causing him to not feel so well.”



According to Antonetti, Francona wanted to return to the team on Tuesday after spending the night at the Cleveland Clinic, but Antonetti declined. Francona is expected to return to the club on Wednesday.



“I don’t think he was exceedingly happy with me. That’s OK,” Antonetti said. “He only got a couple hours of sleep last night, so, despite his desire to want to be here, I thought it was best that he gets some rest tonight and just come back [Wednesday].”



Though, Francona’s funny bone certainly wasn’t broken. He made sure the club included the message, “Mr. Francona also wanted to express that medical personnel have not yet ruled out an allergy to bench coach Brad Mills.”



Mills managed the rest of Monday’s game, which the Indians went on to win 15-9, and acted as manger Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers.



Roster move



It wouldn’t be a complete day without an Indians’ roster move in the outfield. On Tuesday, Austin Jackson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a mild left quad strain. Relief pitcher Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A about 24 hours after being optioned to make room for Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer.



Per Antonetti, Jackson is expected to return to major-league activity in 3-to-4 weeks.



Getting closer



Pitcher Danny Salazar responded well in his 35-pitch sim game in Akron on Monday night. He is next slated to appear in a rehab assignment on Saturday. That will most likely take place in Akron, though the location hasn’t yet been determined.