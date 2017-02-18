Michael Brantley advances to soft toss; Indians’ Lineup not yet set

Indians outfielder Michael Brantley has progressed to soft toss, the next step in his long road back to the field.



Brantley had been hitting off a tee as the club continues to be cautious with him in his rehab from bicep tenodesis surgery last season. That will continue to be the case as he builds up to game speed, which will come after he progresses enough to begin hitting in the cage and then on the field.



“He’s doing real well, just want to be fair to him,” Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz. “This kid has done everything. Because he is pushing. When I say not pushing, I mean putting a timetable on it and things like that. I don’t ever want it to sound like he isn’t showing up. This kid has been pushing for a long time. We want to give him the best chance possible to not just come back but to be able to come back and be himself and have some fun.”



Lineup decisions



The Indians have yet to set their lineup, in part due to the addition of Edwin Encarnacion and in part due to the uncertainty with Brantley’s health.



The Indians will have plenty of options of how to configure the top of the lineup. Encarnacion and Brantley could slot in fourth and fifth, respectively, which would allow the top third to remain the same. With Rajai Davis now in Oakland, that would mean Carlos Santana hitting leadoff, Jason Kipnis hitting second and Francisco Lindor hitting third.



Santana, especially, gives the Indians some flexibility as a hitter who can act as a run producer and one who gets on base consistently at a high level, making him a quality leadoff option as well. Kipnis also has experience hitting leadoff, which could allow Lindor, Encarnacion and potentially Brantley to move up in the order and receive more at-bats throughout the season.



As of now, those decisions haven’t been made.



“I think knowing Carlos can do it [hit leadoff] is a good feeling,” Francona said. “I guess as we get to the middle and start to get to the end of the spring, you start to kind of see how things could look. We’ll see.”



An opportunity



The Indians this week added left-handed pitcher James Russell to their crop of non-roster invitees in major-league camp. Chris Narveson was another late addition as a non-roster invitee pitcher.



The Indians have been honest with Russell about his chances in the bullpen. He’ll be given a shot, though the club does have plenty of options in camp and on the 40-man roster. Part of every spring, and every club, includes players coming to camp just hoping for an opportunity to catch on somewhere.



“He was a late sign,” Francona said. “He was having a hard time getting into a major-league camp. So we kind of told him, and he was ready to pitch, we said, ‘Come on in, because things happen.’ There’s a spot or two in the bullpen. We told him, ‘We’ll be honest with you, if it’s not with us, there are scouts at every game.’ I just think that’s being honest. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being honest to a guy. I think they appreciate it. And he’s going to get a chance to pitch because we didn’t have a lot of pitchers in camp. Narveson came into camp late, too. We wouldn’t bring them in if they weren’t going to pitch.”