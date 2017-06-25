Nightmare offensive weekend continues, Indians shut out by Twins in 4-0 loss to complete sweep

CLEVELAND: The Indians’ offense, which recently powered the club to a 7-1 road trip and propelled it into first place in the division, has seemingly again disappeared, as the Indians were shut out in a 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game home sweep.



The Indians’ dreadful offensive weekend only got worse on Sunday with their second time being shut out in three games. The went 1-for-8 on Sunday with runners in scoring position, making them 1-for-23 with 30 stranded runners for the series.



The loss dropped the Indians (39-35) to a half-game back of the Twins (39-34) in the American League Central. The Indians equaled the Twins’ hit total on Sunday but couldn’t come through with runners on base.



“I don’t think this series we were disciplined enough,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “We couldn’t keep a line moving. We just weren’t disciplined enough. … We’re pretty streaky. Three days ago, we were hot. That’s why when somebody asked me, ‘Hey, do you think you turned the corner?’ I never say [yes] because it’s fluid and it’s continuing.”

Yan Gomes had the roughest day at the plate, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts while he stranded six batters in the first six innings against Twins starter Ervin Santana (10-4).



“It’s definitely frustrating, but we’ve got to move on,” Gomes said. “We’ve got Texas coming in. We can’t sit back and sulk about it. We’ve just got to move on.”



Austin Jackson left the game with left quad tightness. He has been listed by the club as day-to-day. He’ll be reevaluated on Monday, per Francona.



The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the second on Jason Castro’s two-run double to left-center field. Eddie Rosario later added a solo home run to make it 3-0 before Castro later added an RBI-double to right field.



Josh Tomlin (4-9) allowed four earned runs on nine hits and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings. He also walked three batters for the first time since Sept. 20 of 2015.



“It was a weird day because there would be innings where it felt really good,” Tomlin said. “I was maybe trying to be too fine early on in the counts [and it cost] me 1-0, getting behind in the counts and they [were] kind of getting hitters’ counts and they can sit out over the plate or look for the pitch they want to get and put a good swing on it.”