Nightmare offensive weekend continues, Indians shut out by Twins in 4-0 loss to complete sweep

CLEVELAND: The Indians’ offense, which recently powered the club to a 7-1 road trip and propelled it into first place in the division, has seemingly again disappeared, as the Indians were shut out in a 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game home sweep.



The Indians’ dreadful offensive weekend only got worse on Sunday with their second time being shut out in three games. The went 1-for-8 on Sunday with runners in scoring position, making them 1-for-23 with 30 stranded runners for the series.



The loss dropped the Indians (39-35) to a half-game back of the Twins (39-34) in the American League Central.



The Indians equaled the Twins’ hit total on Sunday but couldn’t come through with runners on base. Yan Gomes had the roughest day at the plate, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts while he stranded six batters in the first six innings against Twins starter Ervin Santana (10-4).



Austin Jackson left the game with left quad tightness. He has been listed by the club as day-to-day.



Josh Tomlin (4-9) allowed four earned runs on nine hits and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings. He also walked three batters for the first time since Sept. 20 of 2015.