Ontario court dismisses attempt to ban Indians’ name, logo; Danny Salazar shows progress

An Ontario court on Monday threw out a last-minute attempt to ban the Indians from using their team name or the Chief Wahoo logo during the American League Championship Series games in Toronto.



Activist and architect Douglas Cardinal filed a claim last week that his human rights were being violated when Indians games were broadcast on TV. Roughly three hours prior to Monday’s Game 3, judge Thomas McEwen of Ontario Superior Court dismissed the claim.



Prior to the judge’s ruling, Major League Baseball released a statement in support of the Indians and their ability to display their team name and the Chief Wahoo logo, both of which were shown during Game 3.



"Major League Baseball appreciates the concerns of those that find the name and logo of the Cleveland Indians to be offensive,” the statement read. “We would welcome a thoughtful and inclusive dialogue to address these concerns outside the context of litigation. Given the demands for completing the League Championship Series in a timely manner, MLB will defend Cleveland's right to use their name that has been in existence for more than 100 years.”



Circumstances



On Sunday, Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista said that “circumstances” were behind the Indians’ strong pitching performances in Games 1 and 2, implying that the umpires had given an unfair advantage.



Roberto Perez’s ability as a pitch framer could come into play. Pitch framing is a fairly new concept that tries to capture how many strikes a catcher might add by how he frames pitches on the outside parts of the plate. It’s long been one of his strengths, and he’s emerged as one of the better pitch framers in baseball.



“I guess I fall back on sometimes that when you have a pitcher that’s commanding the ball, throwing into his spots, and you have a catcher that is receiving the ball, you’re probably going to get more pitches than a guy that’s all over the place and a catcher that doesn’t frame well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “And I don’t think that’s luck. I think that’s skill.”



Francona on Monday cited St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, saying “every pitch looks like a strike. It’s unbelievable.” Perez’s pitch framing is also an asset for the Indians.



“That’s always been his strength,” Francona said. “Coming up through the minor leagues when you talk to [Triple-A manager Chris Tremie] or his minor league managers, his ability to receive has always been outstanding. Even when you talk to Sandy [Alomar], he said even in spring training, sometimes he gets bored because it’s so easy for him.”



Best progress



Danny Salazar threw a two-inning simulated game at the Rogers Centre during the Indians’ workout, tossing more than 30 pitches.



The Indians have maintained that his long-term health is the No. 1 priority, and that if he progresses enough to be able to help out of the bullpen if they advance this October, that it’d be a bonus. Francona called his session on Sunday the “best progress he’s made.”



“He threw his fastball and threw it with pretty good velocity,” Francona said. “He also threw his change-up and it didn’t bother him, because the past that had been bothering him a little bit. We’re not ready to activate him but he’s doing much, much better.”