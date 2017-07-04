Padres 1, Indians 0: 18 Walk-Off Thoughts on two botched plays, Kluber’s night, The Joe West Show

Here are 18 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 1-0 loss to the San Diego Padres Tuesday night.



1. If you wanted to see the anatomy of how to blow a perfectly good start from your ace, the Indians presented a pretty good blueprint for how to do just that.



2. Wasted scoring opportunities in which the Indians had a runner on third in four consecutive innings—including having the bases loaded once. A run essentially generated by two botched plays defensively, one of them by the Indians’ Platinum Glove shortstop. A 1-0 loss, with the one earned run only being half-earned, at most, by the starting pitcher.



3. The Padres lone run: a single, a walk, a fielder’s choice that could have been a double play, a fielder’s choice that could have been another double play, and a strikeout. Kluber did get himself into some trouble, but he also induced two ground balls right to middle infielders and a K.



4. The first ground ball was fielded by Francisco Lindor, who could have flipped it to a waiting Jason Kipnis at the bag. Instead, he turned to take it himself. As he said after the game, he had lost exactly where he was.



5. Lindor: “I was playing closer to the bag, ground ball right at me, I thought I was still close to the bag. I lost perception of how close I was to the bag and it’s another error that shouldn’t be happening. That was the game right there.”



6. The next ball, a surefire double-play grounder, was bobbled by Kipnis. They got the out at second, but the run scored, and that was it, even with Kluber dominating yet again.



7. Kipnis: “It just caught me in the palm a little bit, top-spinned a little bit more and caught me in the bad part of the glove and popped out right in front of me. At that point, I just had to rush and get one. That needs to be turned, though.”



8. Kipnis took the responsibly for the earned run, clearly upset with that sequence.



9. Kipnis: “Yeah, it's frustrating, especially to be the one who more or less f***** it up and to have it be a one-run game, it comes to the forefront even more. It's not like we're not capable of hitting with guys on base. It's not like we don't have the offense to do it. Just some nights, we press or we swing at the wrong pitches and don't get it done. Tonight was one of those games. It was unfortunate, because Corey pitched great. … He didn't let up an earned run. That's not an earned run. That's on me. That's on the defense. It's tough. It's impressive that he only needs one or two to get it done, so you don't want him to change anything. We'll make the adjustment. He keeps doing what he's doing.”



10. Lindor and Kipnis were both frustrated, due to the missed chances defensively and the men left stranded offensively. Playing one of the weakest teams in baseball at home with Kluber on the mound and walking away with a loss is sure to leave a bad taste.



11. Lindor: “Yeah. Definitely. It’s frustrating regardless, whether I made an error or somebody else made an error. It’s frustrating because Kluber goes out and gives it his best and gives us a chance to win. They score because of that and we couldn’t come through to help him out. That’s unfortunately tough. It’s a very tough loss, but we’ve got to continue to play the game the right way, continue to compete day in and day out. We’ll see what happens.”



12. Kluber allowed one run on five hits and one walk and struck out 10 in eight innings. Since coming off the disabled list one June 1, he’s posted a 1.24 ERA in seven starts. He pitched the first month or so, for the most part, with a bad back. He’s still having to maintain it with additional exercises between starts, but since working out that issue, he’s arguably been the best pitcher in baseball.



13. Kluber on Tuesday night became the first pitcher in franchise history to strike out at least 10 hitters in five consecutive starts. He had been tied with Bob Feller, who punched out 10-plus in four consecutive outings between 1938-39. He also became only the seventh right-handed pitcher to accomplish that feat since 1913, joining Max Scherzer, Pedro Martinez, Nolan Ryan, Dwight Gooden, Curt Schilling and J.R. Richard.



14. (Not that this ever needs to be pointed out anymore, but Kluber—again, he went eight innings, gave up one run partly due to some poor defensive and struck out 10—took the loss in Tuesday’s game, his only loss since June 1. It’s fine to list that stat, because sure, it’s there, but in terms of valuing a pitcher’s value based on it? Those days probably need to finally end and be dealt with for good).



15. Now, for The Joe West Show. In the seventh inning, Carlos Santana hit a ball down the first-base line. It was fair. A fan touched it. Santana was awarded a ground-rule double.



16. Yeah, the fan shouldn’t have touched the ball. It’s a big no-no. If you sit along the lines, you probably should pay very close attention to that. But, it happens. It’s a quick reaction. Half the time, it would have been a double anyway. It wasn’t the biggest deal in the world. He touched the ball, the TV cameras show him, it’s embarrassing, OK. This happens all across baseball.



17. But then it became abnormal. Joe West, the host of the Joe West Show, stopped the game so he could call a cop onto the field, point out the fan and have him removed from his seat. The cop talked with Joe, walked over to the fan, talked with him, and then they left his seat. Not sure if the fan was actually thrown out of the stadium or if he was just removed from his front-row seat, but he was escorted out to heavy boos from the the fans around him.



18. Yeah, don’t touch the ball if you’re not sure. But it’s already embarrassing. Most know not to do it. He surely does now. Not sure the right move was to walk from second base, call a cop onto the field, talk with him, delay the game, then have the guy removed. We have enough ump shows already. I’ll be cancelling my cable package.