Padres 6, Indians 2: 11 Walk-Off Thoughts on a Francisco Lindor, frustration, some slumps

Here are 11 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 6-2 loss to the San Diego Padres.



1. With good reason, Frustration seems to be the Word of the Day with regard to the Indians’ lineup. On Tuesday, the Indians went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base. On Wednesday, it was 4-for-15 with RISP and nine left on base. Fourteen hits, only two runs.



2. In fact, in a way, the offensive frustration could be historic. Per the club, Wednesday night marked the first time the Indians had that many hits with fewer than three runs scored in a nine-inning game since August 7, 1949. That game was against the St. Louis Browns.



3. With the exception of a few double-digit explosions in a couple games over the last few weeks, the Indians’ offense has been stagnant to stay the least. An 11-run barrage surrounded by 11 runs combined in 5-6 games. The chances have often been there, but the timely hit has not arrived.



4. The thing that often comes up when a lineup that looks like this one on paper struggles is if hitters pressing, trying to do too much, expanding their strike zones, etc. Perhaps that’s the case now. It’s really never a good thing if a hitter is trying to



5. Bench coach Brad Mills: “There’s no doubt. Maybe some guys possibly could be putting a little pressure on themselves or they want to be the one to break out of it and start getting those hits with runners in scoring position. And so they kind of expand the zone, I think we saw that a little bit tonight, expanding the zone a little bit. When there weren’t runners in scoring position, the guys didn’t feel that necessarily. The at-bats showed it because there were some pretty good at-bats. Abe’s first day back, the way he swung the bat, that was pretty good to see that. [Gonzalez] had a couple hits. Josie, he just continues to swing the bat really well.”



6. Francisco Lindor had a nice night on Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. But he’s been struggling about as much as anyone since the beginning of June. He hit .214 with a .600 OPS in June and was 2-for-17 in July entering Wednesday night. He also made his sixth error of the season, which comes a night after an odd defensive mistake helped to lead to the Padres’ only run in their 1-0 win over the Indians.



7. For a star, as Lindor has become at such an early age, he’s become marred in the biggest slump of his major-league career, and it’s been at the plate and in the field. He earned an All-Star bid, but for his expected level of production, he’s continued to sink well below it.



8. Lindor: “It’s tough. It’s tough. I guarantee we’re trying. That might by why we’re not scoring. We might be trying a little too hard. It’s just our pitching staff is doing their job and all us hitters are not doing it. I’m not doing my job on the defensive side and I’m not doing it on the offensive side either. We’re going to try to turn it around. We’re still in first place, but we’re not satisfied with how we’re doing right now. We just gotta continue to compete, play the game hard and hope for the best.”



9. He went on to say the club just needs to get the ball rolling. They’ve had spurts of success—like drilling Justin Verlander and the Tigers for 11 runs on Sunday—but haven’t been able to sustain it. It’s amazing they’re still able to be in first place, but it doesn’t mean they are where they want to be record wise or performance wise.



10. Lindor: “All you gotta have is a little success. When you have a little bit of success, it gives you that confidence where you just trust yourself. Whether it’s a broken bat single or a rollover to second base and the guy scores, that makes you feel a little better. We’re just going through that point in the season where guys are struggling, I’m struggling. We’ve got to continue to compete, continue to work as hard as we can and back each other up no matter what. We’ll be fine, trust me on that. We’ll be fine. We’re going to score some runs and we’re going to be successful. It’s just a matter of, when are we going to start doing it?”



11. The story with the Indians has pretty much remained the same for the last month or so: they’re fine in terms of their standing in a weak division, but are playing under expectations. Lindor and others have been trying to turn it around for quite some time. The All-Star break is next week. Perhaps they can break through afterward.