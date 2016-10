Ryan Lewis is back on the Akron Beacon Journal and Ohio.com podcast to preview the American League Division Series. The Indians and Red Sox begin their best-of-five in Cleveland on Thursday night, and Ryan breaks down the complete series.

Trevor Bauer starts Game 1 for the Indians at Progressive Field, and Ryan explains what type of pitcher we might see. Ryan also breaks down the tough Red Sox lineup, Corey Kluber's Game 2 start and much more.