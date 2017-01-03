Rajai Davis, Oakland A’s agree to one-year deal

The speedy outfielder who provided Indians fans with one of the most electric moments in franchise history won’t return to Cleveland in 2017.



Rajai Davis, who drilled a game-tying home run in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series, agreed to a one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. The A’s official Twitter account has acknowledged the agreement. Per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the deal is worth a base salary of $6 million.



Davis, 36, gave the Indians a high return on investment in his one-year deal for 2016, in which he hit .249 and led the American League with 43 stolen bases. Hitting in the lead-off spot against left-handed pitchers, Davis gave the Indians a speed element that largely hadn’t been present in recent years.



With Michael Brantley’s health still one of the leading questions heading into spring training, the Indians could be in the market to add some depth in the outfield. The signing of slugger Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year, $65 million deal—including the buyout for the club option in 2020—might have priced the Indians out of being able to bring Davis back on another one-year deal.