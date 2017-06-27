Rangers 2, Indians 1: 19 Walk-Off Thoughts on Cody Allen’s one bad pitch, the Save, Mike Clevinger

Here are 19 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers Tuesday night.



1. Cody Allen entered in the ninth and attempted to power a fastball up in the zone past Adrian Beltre, who instead crushed a solo home run that ended up being the game-winner. It’s Allen’s second loss in a week.



2. Closers pitching in non-save situations is one of the elements of the game that has been molded a bit during this analytical wave. At the very least, how managers view closers and how many think a club’s top reliever should be used has been altered. Some have gotten away from the mindset of, “We have to wait until we lead by no more than three runs to go to our best reliever.” The Indians have the luxury of having relievers of a particular caliber in both Andrew Miller and Allen, so they have some rare flexibility.



3. Analyzing individual decisions and situations about which reliever should enter and when is difficult to do in the context of a 162-game season. Not every game can be pitched like it’s Game 7. If Allen, or Miller, or Shaw have pitched 2-3 nights in a row, they might not be able to enter the next game, even if it’s the right situation for them. There’s a usage balance that has to be maintained while trying to win each night, which has to be one of the tougher lines a manager has to walk. It’s why some pitchers are unavailable on some nights and why on others, a pitcher might enter a game solely because he needs work, so whether the club is leading might be irrelevant.



4. It won’t always be ideal. In October, we all saw how aggressive Terry Francona can get with Miller and Allen. But as Francona has said multiple times, if he treated the regular season like that, the bullpen would be completely shot by the midway point.



5. It’s all to show that relievers will enter outside of their ideal situations eventually. It’s also all to show that the mindset has changed a bit. Allen entering in the ninth Tuesday night was an attempt to use the club’s best remaining reliever to extend the game, still tied, to the bottom of the ninth. And, since it was a home game, the Indians can’t just wait to use Allen in a save situation.



6. So, as the thinking goes, why should teams at home just sit their best relievers because it isn’t a save situation? And, in a season-long view, if there stretches with not enough save situations to get regular work, why should a club let its top reliever throw fewer innings?



7. There’s added flexibility in that the Indians have Miller and Allen and that both pitchers have indicated before that they’re fine pitching in different roles. As Zack Meisel of cleveland.com pointed out, Allen’s ERA in save situations the past two seasons is 2.68. In non-save situations? 2.23. There’s a long-held belief closers can only throw in save situations. The numbers don’t aways add up.



8. Allen: “You’re out there to get three outs, help the team try to win a ballgame. Tonight was one of those nights, I felt like I had pretty good stuff, making some good pitches. I just flat-out got beat tonight. So just tip your cap, come back tomorrow and try to get them.”



9. The evolution of bullpens has been one of the more interesting facets to the recent changes around the game, and the theories that run it. The Indians could have effectively given Allen the night off, or waited until something like the 14th to use him. But if his usage in terms of balancing a long season line up, there is some validity to the thought that he can pitch an inning as the reliever with the best chance to get to the bottom of the ninth.



10. At the very least, that’s the thinking. It’s a fun debate. It didn’t work out Tuesday night.



11. As for the pitch, Allen didn’t mind the location, up-and-in. It’s just that a future Hall-of-Famer turned on it and sent it to the bleacher seats in left field.



12. Allen: “Yeah I felt like it was a pretty good pitch, kind of what we were trying to do to him there. He got me. He took a good swing. It wasn’t a bad pitch. He was just ready for it, didn't’ miss it. He’s done it quite a few times.”



13. Mills: “Fastball got elevated on him and he was able to get it there. Sometimes you got to tip your hat. At the same time, he threw the ball so well last night obviously, (and) was throwing the ball tonight as well. Just one pitch got up and got hit.”



14. Mike Clevinger delivered a strong outing, allowing one run on two hits and two walks and striking out a career-high nine batters. The Indians have talked before about his aggressiveness, and attacking the zone. That’s what the Indians liked on Tuesday.



15. Mills: “I mean, he was very good. I think the first couple, he threw a lot of pitches. And then he started feeling more confident with his stuff and started really throwing all of his pitches. Kind of attacking the zone is probably the word I can use there. And really did a good job. His pitch count kind of leveled off and came down and he really did a good job. Anytime he goes with a pretty good hitting ball club and do what he does… I’m sure he’d like to have a 1-2, two-out breaking ball back. But at the same time, he threw the ball extremely well. It’s something that he can really hang his hat on. I’m really proud of the way he threw the ball.”



16. Clevinger: “I mean, pitching 0-1 is a hell of a lot easier than 1-0. Just trying to get the advantage and play the percentages more in my favor. It’s almost like if they found a barrel last start, I started nitpicking the corners and getting away from my game plan.”



17. The Indians have been searching for stability with their starting rotation. Corey Kluber has been dominant since his return from the DL. Carlos Carrasco has been pretty consistent, save for his last start, which required a seven-run comeback to salvage. After those two, Danny Salazar, Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin have had up-and-down seasons, at many times more of the latter. Clevinger might not have as much time left in the big leagues assuming the current four stay healthy and Salazar continues to progress and re-enters the starting rotation. But he does have a say as the Indians try to find the kind of gear they only briefly discovered on this recent road trip, when they went 7-1.



18. Clevinger has had an up-and-down career in the big leagues. Sporadic might be the right word. Their hope is that he finds enough performances on which to build.



19. Clevinger: “Yeah, I mean it’s always trying to take the positives and the negatives and see where you go from there each start. Trying to do the same here.”