Salazar, Kluber expected to start in weekend series; Logan to miss “significant time"

CLEVELAND: One starting pitcher who hasn’t yet looked like himself this season will get another look on Saturday at the major-league level, and the Indians are on pace to get their ace back on Sunday.



Danny Salazar has been on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 4, with right shoulder soreness. Slowly, Salazar has built up his velocity and been lengthened out to a starter’s workload. He’s slated to throw Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, a game the Indians have sold out.



Salazar, in reality, hasn’t been at the top of his game for more than a calendar year. He was in the thick of the Cy Young Race through the midway point last year before a series of arm injuries kept him sidelined until the World Series. This season, he came out looking healthy in April but has struggled to a 3-5 record and 5.40 ERA, though he also owns a terrific 12.55 K/9 rate.



"[It's] been a while. Been a while,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “And by all accounts, he's done a really good job on his work in his rehab. If we get him back and get him back like he can pitch, that's when it can get exciting.”



Kluber, meanwhile, was scratched this week from his scheduled start Friday night as he dealt with a neck issue. Barring a setback, he’s on pace to start Sunday’s game. Trevor Bauer started in his place on Friday, and Salazar’s return gives Kluber an extra day.



“He’s doing OK. I think he’s on pace to pitch Sunday,” Francona said. “I think we just want to make sure after he throws his side that doesn’t have a re-occurrence or things like that. [Josh] Tomlin’s ready in case. I think all things are pointing to Kluber pitching on Sunday.”



Exit stage left



The Indians on Friday placed left-handed reliever Boone Logan on the disabled list with a left lat strain. In his place, the club promoted lefty Tyler Olson.



According to Francona, it could be a lengthy absence for Logan, one of the Indians’ free-agent additions this offseason who has posted a 4.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 21 innings this season. He left Wednesday’s game with the injury, and isn’t expected back any time soon.



“[Logan is] going to also go get another opinion, which can’t ever hurt,” Francona said. “But I think, at the minimum, he’s going to miss significant time. There’s not really anything other than that right now. He tore that muscle. He’s going to be down for a while.”



Olson has spent this season with Triple-A Columbus, owning a 3.32 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 33 appearances. He’s held lefties to a .132 average and fits into the left-handed matchup role.



“He's a guy that we were talking about for a long time, but there just wasn't a place for him,” Francona said. “You never want it to happen like this, but we are excited to see him pitch."

Salazar’s addition to the active roster on Saturday will warrant a corresponding move. Mike Clevinger has been strong in Salazar’s absence. Ryan Merritt is also in Cleveland as insurance for the bullpen. With Merritt there as another lefty, Olson could potentially have a short stay in the majors, though he nicely fits a role now vacated by Logan. The Indians could go with a six-man rotation for a while, but a decision looms on whose place Salazar takes.



Just getting started



Second baseman Jason Kipnis (hamstring) and outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall (calf) have resumed baseball activities but according to Francona, are only at the very beginning of their rehab. Erik Gonzalez has been receiving additional time at second base and the club called up Giovanny Urshela to add depth to the infield. Meanwhile, the Indians are playing with four outfielders on the roster, including Michael Brantley, Bradley Zimmer, Brandon Guyer and Abraham Almonte.



"You know, both he and Lonnie have kind of just started, initially, baseball activities, just kind of easing into it,” Francona said. “But they're still weeks away, not days. But at least they have initiated some of the baseball activities which is good."