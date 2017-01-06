The trickle-down effect of signing Edwin Encarnacion on the Indians’ roster

The Indians’ signing of Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year, $60 million deal that includes a club option for a fourth year filled the club’s biggest need on the roster, gave the lineup a significant upgrade and sent a shockwave through a fan base that had been waiting for that kind of a free-agent haul for quite some time.



The deal will send the Indians’ payroll soaring far higher than would have been expected even 12 months ago, with Encanracion’s deal combined with the $9 million a year that Andrew Miller will make as the other major acquisition since July. Carlos Santana’s $12 million club option for the 2017 season was also picked up.



With financial support from ownership, the Indians were able to put all of their chips into one pot and add one of the best bats in the game, one that also stands as a near-perfect fit in the lineup. That level of a signing, though, does have secondary consequences for a team in the market like that of Cleveland.



Namely, it means the Indians might not have as many options in terms of depth or security in the outfield they might have otherwise had. Heading into 2017 the Indians do have Michael Brantley, Tyler Naquin, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer and Abraham Almonte in the outfield, along with Jose Ramirez, though he’s currently better suited at third base. The Indians think that group, along with some potential non-roster invites, can handle the load.



“We believe so. We have a good group of guys,” said Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti when asked if they can handle the outfield internally. “We think we can put the pieces together in the outfield. It may take some time as we progress through spring training to see how that all aligns. If we feel like we need an external acquisition, we’ll certainly explore those. Most likely it will be a trade at this point than any meaningful free agent.”



The Indians could have been bigger players in the free-agent outfield market to add some depth, possibly to bring back Rajai Davis, who has since agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with Oakland. Encarnacion’s signing likely negated many outside, more expensive options.



“Yeah, I think it’s hard not being able to bring Raj back,” said Indians general manager Mike Chernoff. “Obviously with a commitment like this, we couldn’t bring either [Mike Napoli] or Raj back at the dollars they would have cost. Raj gave us a huge amount last year, too. You could see him potentially being a fit again with the role he had last year. I think we have a lot of internal pieces that can fill some of those spots.”



A lot of how well the Indians can handle the outfield rests with Brantley’s health in his rehab from surgery to correct biceps tendinitis that came about from an initial surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. Brantley recently began to take dry swings and is expected to be ready for spring training. But after last year’s frustrating season laced with set-backs, the Indians have to hold their breath until it’s proven that Brantley’s shoulder can survive extended periods of play at game speed.



For the second straight offseason, the biggest question mark heading into spring camp is Brantley’s health. This time, a wait-and-see approach is really the lone option.



“We’re working through his tolerance and we’ve been through it before, right?” Antonetti said. “He’s progressed through some things really quickly and other things really slowly. Really difficult to have specific dates and times. … If you think back to the points of time that Michael felt symptoms again, that was more towards the end stages of his return to hit progression, where he was feeling great all along the way, and it wasn’t until he got to game activity that it started to bother him. I don’t think we’re going to have a great feel for it until after he passes that last hurdle.”



The Indians could give Yandy Diaz an extended look this spring. Diaz, the No. 10 prospect in the system according to MLB.com, came up as a third baseman but played some outfield last season and has done so in winter ball as well. He was nearly called up in August, when the Indians needed to find an outfielder for the playoff roster with Almonte being ineligible due to his suspension. Instead, the club chose to acquire Coco Crisp.



“Yandy was one of the considerations when we were looking at ways to potentially add to our team,” Antonetti said. “When you do that, you look at internal and external alternatives. Yandy, based upon the year that he had and the way he went about things, he was as strong consideration for us in the second half.”



The Indians also have No. 1 prospect Bradley Zimmer set to roam the outfield in Triple-A Columbus. Zimmer figures to be a mainstay in Cleveland once he makes his big-league debut, though the Indians won’t rush him to the majors barring some severe circumstances. Naquin is one example of a prospect taking advantage of a situation. With Francisco Lindor, though, the club waited past their need on the roster to ensure he was capable of making the jump.



“It’s really hard to put any sort of timetable on players,” Antonetti said. “There needs to be an opportunity, and there needs to be a player prepared to succeed with the opportunity that he’s given. I think we saw a great example of that last year. No one was writing Tyler Naquin’s name to be a regular outfielder for us, but there was an opportunity and he took advantage of it. There may be an opportunity for Bradley at some point, the question is he the best option for us and does he take advantage of it?”