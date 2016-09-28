Tigers 12, Indians 0: Ryan Lewis’ 14 Walk-Off Thoughts on Corey Kluber’s status, Mike Clevinger

Here are 14 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 12-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night.



1. The biggest takeaway from Tuesday came during the game, but didn’t actually involve the Indians’ post-celebration game—and the lineup that came with it.



2. Just before the conclusion of Tuesday’s game, the Indians announced that Corey Kluber has a mild strain of one of his quadriceps muscles. His timetable to return to game activity is 7-to-10 days.



3. Counting Tuesday as one of those rehab days, Game 1 of the American League Division Series would fall on the 10th day. As long as he can stick to that timetable, Tuesday’s news means that Kluber’s Cy Young-contending regular season is over, but he should be ready to start Game 1 of the ALDS. Though, Kluber’s status will now be added to the list of growing concerns and things to monitor surrounding the Indians’ pitching situation.

4. Compared to how the Indians’ starting rotation would have looked in the ALDS if healthy, it feels as though everything is now being held together with Duct tape.



Game 1 — Corey Kluber, now dealing with a mild quad strain

Game 2 — Carlos Carrasco, out for the year with a fractured hand

Game 3 — Danny Salazar, likely to only be available out of the bullpen with a strained forearm, which could even be optimistic

Game 4 — Trevor Bauer, now the likely Game 2 starter or even Game 1 if Kluber isn’t ready

Available out of Bullpen — Josh Tomlin, now likely Game 3 starter



5. The Indians have their work cut out for them. They could ill afford another question mark with their rotation, but they got one Tuesday night.



6. Per Indians manager Terry Francona, Kluber could have a bullpen session or two between now and Game 1. Kluber declined to speak with reporters in the clubhouse.



7. Meanwhile, Tuesday’s starter Mike Clevinger was roughed up in two innings and is now heading back to the bullpen. Clevinger wasn’t listed in the possible starting pitchers for this weekend by Francona before the game, so it doesn’t appear to be a reaction to his outing.



8. It does appear to indicate two things: that the Indians feel confident that Corey Kluber will be ready to go for Game 1 or Game 2 of the ALDS, and that the odds that the Indians use a three-man rotation in the postseason probably went up.



9. Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway has said before that Kluber and Bauer could each throw on three-days rest. They’d only need Tomlin to follow suit, and could potentially try to work around it. Though, if the Indians did need Clevinger to start a game, as Callaway pointed out Tuesday night, he’s stretched out enough that a 1-2 week stint in the bullpen wouldn’t disallow that possibility.



10. Callaway and Francona have also noted before that Clevinger’s stuff might not be at the same level in inning 6 as it was in inning 1. Maintaining his velocity has at times been an issue. Clevinger moving back to the bullpen will allow him to only have to worry about throwing an inning or two, in turn negating that downside.



11. Francona has had his hands full the last few weeks managing the pitching staff. It doesn’t appear like much relief is coming.



12. As for Tuesday’s start, Clevinger was roughed up by Miguel Cabrera—like so many pitchers have—for a two-run double in the first and a three-run home run in the second.



13. Said Clevinger, “I wasn't there mentally. I wasn't mentally prepared to come into this game today. That's all on me. It's more of an embarrassment on my part than anything. … I’d say the past, probably, 10 times out, I felt like each time was a step forward. To have this step back, it's baseball, but I think there are some things I can control that I didn’t.”



14. The shuffling of the deck in the Indians’ rotation continues. It doesn’t matter that the visiting clubhouse at Comerica Park still smells like beer and champagne.