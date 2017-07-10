Tigers 5, Indians 3: 16 Walk-Off Thoughts on Corey Kluber’s laboring, Jose Ramirez’s torrid streak

Here are 16 Walk-Off Thoughts on the Indians’ 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday night.

1. Corey Kluber won the battle in the fifth, but the Tigers had already won the war. Kluber, with the bases loaded in a tied 1-1 game, struck out Justin Upton. But, it took him 101 pitches to get to that point. The Indians chose not to send him out again for the sixth, instead going to Nick Goody, which is about when the late night turned sour for the home crowd.



2. Kluber was still terrific—five innings, one run, eight K’s—even if he never had his normal command. His effectiveness was there, but it cost him in his pitch count. He had gone at least seven innings while allowing no more than one run and striking out 10 in four consecutive starts, but couldn’t last long enough to make it a fifth.



3. Bench coach Brad Mills: “Yeah, he did and then he had to work so hard there in the top of the fifth. It was 30 pitches, had traffic all over the place. I haven’t talked to him, but he just didn’t get settled in. It was like I said, there was traffic and he had to work to get out of those innings there.”



4. Kluber: “Yeah they put together some good at-bats. I didn't’ have, I’d say, my best command tonight. But they put together a lot of tough at-bats and they did a good job of extending some counts and had a lot of base runners in a couple innings. I was able to keep it to just one run but they were able to get the pitch count up pretty good. … Yeah, you’d like to be on perfectly every time out there. That’s not realistically the case. Sometimes you gotta find a way to battle through it and try to keep things to a minimum and keep the team in the game. We were able to get a run there to tie it up and then almost come back later on in the game.”



5. Kluber, along with Jose Ramirez, have pretty much carried the Indians for the last six weeks or so. Kluber enters the All-Star break fifth in the AL strikeouts, and he essentially missed the month of May. He also owns a nice 0.73 ERA in his last five starts. Kluber dealt with calluses in his first start and then for roughly a month pitched through back stiffness. Since he’s returned from the DL sans injuries, he’s been nearly untouchable. Kluber is still maintaining his back with some extra between-start exercises. As long as he remains healthy, he’ll remain in the Cy Young conversation.

6. Ramirez, meanwhile, is arguably the hottest hitter in baseball entering the break. And, statistically, he’s been one the game’s top-10 hitters this season thus far. The fans voted him in, but Ramirez deserved to start for the American League regardless. Since June 1, he’s hit .382.



7. Kluber: “It seems like he gets better and better every day, whether it be at the plate, in the field. I think he constantly is finding ways to help us win, which is to me I think that’s the ultimate compliment.”



8. For the season, Ramirez ranks in the top-7 in all of baseball in batting average (3rd, .332), slugging percentage (5th, .601), OPS (6th, .988), wRC+ (7th, 157) and fWAR (6th, 4.0).



9. He is on an absolute tear, and to this point, looking at this season, he’s been the game’s best third basemen. Need more? Here’s a complete list of hitters with a better slugging percentage than Ramirez:



Aaron Judge

Joey Votto

Cody Bellinger

George Springer



10. That’s quite the list of power, and Ramirez is next on it. The fans voted him in, but Ramirez has earned every cent of that plane ticket to Miami.



11. Mills, on Ramirez: “I think when, and again with this ballclub, you see how the players love him and they respect him for what he is meant to them and this club. I’ve talked about how they talked about when he was announced the starting third baseman… But you get in a situation where here’s a guy, like I said last time, never gives up on an at-bat and he’s there battling every once out of a ballgame. He’s going to give everything he can to the ballclub to help win games. He hit that home run tonight to really draw us close and he’s just been special the whole year.”



12. Lonnie Chisenhall left the game Sunday night with a right calf injury. Mills, after the game, called it a mild strain. Chisenhall first thought it was a cramp but had to exit.



13. Mills: “In the first inning, he broke on a ball to back up first base. He felt a little grab in his calf, his right calf. He thought it was just like a cramp. And then he came in, I think it was the next inning, he hit the groundball double-play and it got worse and he still thought it was a cramp. Now it seems like it’s going to be more like a mild type strain, type thing.”



14. So, the Indians enter the break 47-40 and in first place in the Central. It’s where teams want to be, even if it hasn’t lived up to the expectations in the clubhouse. The Indians are still searching for that consistency, though nothing that’s happened in the first half of the season dissuaded their standing as the clear favorite in the division.



15. Mills: “That’s the biggest thing. Just trying to get consistent and put things together. Last year, everybody talks about the 14-game streak. At the same time, if we could just play consistently and win the games we need to do, have good at-bats in big situations, kind of like we have, really the last three games coming into tonight. We’ve battled real well. That’s the big thing. Just getting a little bit more consistency and move on from there.”



16. Kluber: “I think it’s easy to say that consistency would be nice. I think throughout a 162-game season, things aren’t always going to be ideal. You have to find ways to grind through it and win games. We’ve won 47 and lost 40 at this point, so things could definitely be worse but I think we still feel like our best baseball is ahead of us.”