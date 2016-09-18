Tigers 9, Indians 5: Ryan Lewis’ 18 Walk-Off Thoughts on Trevor Bauer and rising tensions

Here are 18 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 9-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers Sunday afternoon.



1. Trevor Bauer struggled to locate much of anything from the start on Sunday. Combine that with his gameplan to pitch the Tigers inside, and it’s not a good recipe for everyone ending the day in a good mood.



2. Bauer hit three batters, which included three of the Tigers’ best hitters, in the first three innings. The latter two led to a 3-2 Tigers lead, which was extended from there.



3. Bauer and catcher Chris Gimenez knew they needed to jam the Tigers’ hitters. Pitch inside, establish that part of the plate and work out from there. That was the plan, but an especially wild Bauer ended up losing a couple pitches. Miguel Cabrera, Ian Kinsler and Victor Martinez were all plunked and then all looked at by Tigers trainers.



4. It led to some understandable tensions as the Tigers became growingly aggravated with seeing some of their top hitters beaned. Bauer, before answering questions, offered an apology to all three, Kinsler especially after he was hit in the head. Kinsler eventually was ejected from the game but per Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, he was experiencing concussion symptoms and needed to be taken out anyway.



5. Said Bauer, “First off, I want to extend my apologies to Ian, Victor and Miguel. The scouting report is to pitch in. I obviously did not intend to hit any of them. Regardless of game situation or anything that could happen in a game, I would never intentionally throw at someone’s head. That has no place in the game. I know saying sorry for it doesn’t change that it happened. I’m glad that he seemed to be OK and nothing else came of it.”





6. Justin Upton in the fifth inning admired his two-run home run a bit longer than normal, then took his time jogging around the bases. Tigers starter Daniel Norris then threw a pitch behind Rajai Davis, prompting both benches to be warned.



7. Upton taking his time before getting into his jog normally would have irked Gimenez. But these were different circumstances.



8. Said Gimenez, “Normally I would have, but given the situation, I have to have a little bit longer of a leash on that. I completely understand it. He definitely took his time around the bases, too, but the situation of the game, I completely understand it.”



9. Bauer plunking three Tigers batters—especially those three—doesn’t look great. But, the last one—Martinez—was with the bases loaded. It certainly wasn’t the ideal situation.



10. Said Gimenez, “I know it looks really bad. And, obviously, we were definitely not trying to hit anybody. I know how it looks. One of them was a cutter. One of them we tried to go up and in to Kinsler, or just in off the plate. That one kind of got away from him. The other one was a cutter. His cutter was really good this afternoon. It was moving a ton. We hit Victor with a cutter. The other one was the same thing to Cabrera. It was just up and in on him a little bit.”

More: Indians looking to overcome adversity yet again following loss of Carlos Carrasco



11. Sunday was just the next chapter in tensions between divisional rivals. The Indians have four games in Detroit coming up. Said Gimenez on how things were handled: “They did a good job of coming out the next inning, letting him throw one behind the guy. Everybody has their warnings. I would definitely expect them to not forget that when we play them in a week. Hopefully, nothing crazy happens. I didn't want to get into a fight today, I know that. Or, break one up, for that matter.”



12. Bauer ended up allowing six earned runs on 10 hits on the pitches that didn’t strike opposing hitters. He struck out five, but the command was never consistently there on Sunday.



13. Said Francona on Bauer’s command issues, “That’s probably the understatement. There were balls down, up, in, out. We never want to see somebody get hit in the head. You can see by Trevor’s reaction how he felt. And then the [timing] of it, certainly, you could tell there’s no intent. I also understand why they were aggravated. Guys were getting drilled pretty good. I get it.”



14. If the postseason were to start today, Bauer would start Game 2 after Corey Kluber starts Game 1. That hinges on Danny Salazar’s availability as he rehabs from a strained forearm. But Bauer will undoubtedly be a major piece to the Indians’ hopes in the postseason. The Indians will need Bauer at his best. It’s another case of the Indians needing to overcome an obstacle.



15. Said Gimenez, “That's what it comes down to. For some of our young guys, it's trial by fire. It's one of those things that, Clev's going to have to step up. He's very, very capable of doing that. Potentially, Cody Anderson might have to do the same thing. I think a lot of people have written Tomlin off because of the month-long stretch he had, but we can't forget about him, either. He was one of the best pitchers in the American League the first half of the season. Don't get me wrong: It absolutely sucks, losing those two guys. That's something that's going to be difficult to come back from. But if there is a team that's capable of doing it, it's this team. We've played without Brantley the entire year and have been doing OK. We've played spurts without Danny and Carlos and we've managed to do OK. I think everybody in here, it almost makes you have a little bit more motivation, because you want to do it so bad for those guys who aren't here to help us do it in their own right.”



16. The Indians also proved on Sunday—mostly via Twitter—that the notion that their postseason chances are buried following the loss of Carrasco isn't something they’re willing to accept. Jason Kipnis and Bauer were vocal on social media about it. It’s all out there. I won’t detail or comment on it any further.



17. The response from players goes along with any thought that the Indians are down and out—or more precisely, how the Indians have responded to it. They’ve had to overcome several significant losses this season. Not having Carrasco is a major blow—there’s no way around that, as Carrasco was one of the better starting pitchers in the AL. It makes their road to the World Series much tougher. Combined with the losses of Michael Brantley, Yan Gomes and possibly Danny Salazar, the Indians will enter the postseason banged up. But several players have spoken to a next-man-up mentality that’s been somewhat of a rallying cry. This is the hand they have been dealt. As Corey Kluber said, they aren’t in the clubhouse feeling sorry for themselves.



18. To that end, Bauer finished his post-game comments with this: “I know some people have said the season is over. They pronounced it yesterday, wrote articles about it. I think it’s complete b*******.”