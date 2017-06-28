Trevor Bauer delivers strong outing, Indians top Rangers 5-3

CLEVELAND: Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has been searching for answers all season. On Wednesday night, he might have left with fewer questions than in previous outings.



Bauer turned in one of his better starts this season, leading the Indians to a 5-3 win against the Texas Rangers (39-39) Wednesday night at Progressive Field.



Bauer allowed just one run on four hits and one walk and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings. His lone blemish came courtesy of red-hot Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos, who slugged a solo home run to center field in the fourth inning to cut the Indians’ lead to 3-1.



Still holding that same advantage, Bauer recorded perhaps the biggest out of the game in the top of the sixth. With two outs and two runners in scoring position, Bauer was left in the game to face left-hander Nomar Mazara. Bauer, with his 98th pitch of the night, induced Mazara to ground out to Jason Kipnis at second base to end the inning.



As Bauer walked off, he clapped into his glove and then acknowledged the home crowd’s ovation. The Indians have said some numbers might have indicated Bauer was pitching better than his record or his ERA suggested, and that statement for one night might have been given some validity.



Bauer (7-6) did receive some defensive help Wednesday night. Shin-Soo Choo led off the top of the fourth with a line drive into the right-center field gap. Bradley Zimmer ranged over and made a sliding catch to take away extra bases, making a tough player look easier than it was. Later, with only one out gone in the sixth inning, Adrian Beltre with two runners on ripped a ball down the third-base line. Jose Ramirez made a diving play to field it and completed the throw to get Beltre at first and save a run.



That led to Andrew Miller, who struck out four in 1 2/3 scoreless innings to get to the ninth. Cody Allen entered one night after giving up a game-winning home run and again struggled. Elvis Andrus hit a solo home run and Rougned Odor later added an RBI-single with two outs to cut the Indians’ lead to 5-3 and bring the tying run to the plate in the form of Robinson Chirinos, who struck out to end the game.



Offensively, the Indians (41-36) found early success against Rangers starter Yu Darvish (6-7). Jason Kipnis led off the first inning with a fly ball to left field and wound up on second base on an error by Mazara. Francisco Lindor, who has been scuffling at the plate as of late, followed with an RBI-single to right field to put the Indians on top 1-0.



Two innings later, that lead was extended to 3-0. With two runners on, Michael Brantley singled to center field, scoring Kipnis from second base. Jose Ramirez later singled to right to score Lindor.



Two walks, a sacrifice bunt by Kipnis and Lindor being intentionally walked set up a bases-loaded situation in the seventh. Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion each shot singles to left field, scoring a run each and putting the Indians up 5-1.



Indians manager Terry Francona returned to the dugout after exiting Monday’s game and missing Tuesday’s game with health issues.