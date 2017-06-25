Twins 4, Indians 0: 14 Walk-Off Thoughts on a missing offense, a bad weekend, a streaky Yan Gomes

Here are 14 Walk-Off thoughts after the Indians’ 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins.



1. The loss completed a three-game sweep at home and dropped the Indians to a half-game back in the division behind the Twins. After a four-game sweep in Minnesota, which was followed with an offensive outburst and three wins in Baltimore in four games, it looked like the Indians might have finally found their offensive groove.



2. Now, they’re asking some of the same questions that were warranted in early May. Which is why Indians manager Terry Francona never uses the term “turned a corner” to describe any aspect of a team in a 162-game season.



3. Francona: “We’re pretty streaky. Three days ago, we were hot. That’s why when somebody asked me, ‘Hey, do you think you turned the corner?’ I never say [yes] because it’s fluid and it’s continuing. Now, we’ll play again tomorrow and we better be ready because Texas looks like they’re really starting to swing it and start to try to get back into that [groove]… Because they started out so bad, they’re playing themselves back into it. We need to be ready to play.”



4. The Indians left 30 runners stranded and went 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position in the series. The lone hit with RISP was an infield single by Austin Jackson that didn’t score a run.



5. Francona: “I don’t think this series we were disciplined enough. You look at the box score today, we probably had the same amount of hits as they did, or close. We couldn’t keep a line moving. We just weren’t disciplined enough. They either elevated the fastball a little bit or a fastball count, throw something off of the fastball. We never made them throw something. We were undisciplined is the best word. We were certainly able to get our hits, but we never strung anything together.”



6. No hitter seems to have been as streaky as Yan Gomes, who also was the prime example of the Indians’ offensive frustrations this weekend. On Sunday, Gomes went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and stranded six runners in the first six innings.



7. Gomes’ offensive production at the plate by month:

Apri: .176 BA, .550 OPS, 3 extra-base hits, 2 RBI May: .279 BA, .887 OPS, 9 extra-base hits, 11 RBI June: .222 BA, .552 OPS, 2 extra-base hits, 6 RBI (prior to Sunday’s hitless, three-strikeout performance)



8. After a very slow start, Gomes caught fire in May, encapsulating the highs and lows of his offensive production between his Silver Slugger year in 2014 and the two down seasons that followed. It had been two calendar years since he had hit at a high level and for a brief time again found his stroke. Now, he’s taken another downturn and is in caught in a slump.



9. Gomes: “It’s definitely frustrating, but we’ve got to move on. We’ve got Texas coming in. We can’t sit back and sulk about it. We’ve just got to move on. … It’s a tough time to hit us. We hit a little bump. We had plenty of opportunities this week, but again, you’ve just got to put it past you. The beauty about baseball is we get to play again tomorrow. Just got to set the tone against Texas and keep moving forward.”



10. Francona: “Yeah. Unfortunately at times, when he starts to have like a tough couple games, it’s turned into more than that. We’ve seen he has the ability to—he went that first month where it was really tough, and then he went through that streak where I think his OPS got up to somewhere around .900. And now it’s backed off again and you can tell that he’s pressing. We hit him seventh yesterday, we hit him ninth today. It’s just sometimes the pitchers know that we’re not the only team to scout. They can bob and weave through a batting order a little bit too.”



11. Josh Tomlin allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out five. He also walked three batters, the first time he's given free passes to more than two hitters in a single game since Sept. 20, 2015. His ERA for the season is now an ugly 6.09. After Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, the rotation’s issues—Danny Salazar to the bullpen and now the disabled list, Trevor Bauer and Tomlin’s struggles—have been one of the reasons the Indians have yet to really get going for more than a week or so this season.



12. On Sunday, Tomlin was battling his command, a fairly uncommon issue for him.



13. Tomlin: “It was a weird day because there would be innings where it felt really good. Noticing how aggressive they were against Bauer and Kluber earlier in the game, it was kind of one of those things especially earlier in the count, first pitches, first and second pitches, things like that. I was maybe trying to be too fine early on in the counts costs me 1-0, getting behind in the counts and they kind of getting hitter’s counts and they can kind of sit out over the plate or look for the pitch they want to get and put a good swing on it. Just a poor job of executing some pitches kind of the whole game, but there would be spurts where I would find it and there were spurts where I was, not nibbling, but just trying to be fine on the edges so that you don’t leave the ball middle of the plate and guys can ambush you early on and change the game. It was almost trying to be a bit too fine and it kind of backfired a little bit in some circumstances.”



14. Francona on Tomlin: “You know, uncharacteristic. I mean, he had three walks. I don’t think he’s had three walks in a couple years, which is really amazing. I looked up in the third inning and I think he had 37 strikes and 34 balls. Which you don’t see that either. So that was hard early. He reeled it in enough where, you look up later and he started to throw strikes. And they got one. They may not get the last one if Lonnie threw to second, we’re lining up for home. So he kind of was limiting the damage. I thought there was a pretty good chance he goes six and gives up three. You guys know, he competes like nobody’s business. But he wasn’t commanding today like he typically does.”