Twins 4, Indians 2: 13 Walk-Off Thoughts on an ugly first inning, Corey Kluber’s renewed dominance

Here are 13 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.



1. The Indians received a dominating performance from ace Corey Kluber but didn’t help him much in the first inning. Two errors led to two runs, and that self-inflicted deficit lasted until the seventh inning.



2. The error was attributed to Jason Kipnis, who was charged with a throwing error while in the shift. Throwing from the left side of the infield, Kipnis’ throw wasn’t too far off the mark but pulled Carlos Santana off the bag. After a walk, Dozier was driven in via a double by Robbie Grossman. And with Joe Mauer on third, Yan Gomes attempted a snap throw that got by Jose Ramirez, allowing Mauer to easily score.



3. As Indians manager Terry Francona pointed out, that inning also cost Kluber in his pitch count, which might have forced his exit from the game an inning early—meaning, he might have thrown the eighth inning, when Dozier took Cody Allen deep the game-winning run.



4. Francona: “He was good. It’s a shame because the way the first inning unfolded, not only did they get the two, but it probably cost him pitching the eighth inning. Instead of having the first pitch out of the game, which is about the best thing you could ever hope for, all of a sudden, he’s pitching out of trouble. He had a walk. We didn’t handle the first play. We threw a ball away. The runs are important, but almost as important the fact that it probably cost him an inning.”



5. Kluber: “Yeah, I think it was big to be able to strand the last guy but I was kind of disappointed in the way I handled the next two batters after the leadoff error, but like you said was able to bounce back and at least leave the last guy out there.”



6. Though it came in a loss, it was another example of Kluber looking to be in top form since returning from the disabled list with a strained lower back. Here’s Kluber since being activated from the DL:



June 1: 6 innings, 0 ER, 10 K’s

June 9: 6 innings, 3 ER, 8 K’s

June 14: 7 innings, 2 ER, 10 K’s

June 19: 9 innings, 0 ER, 11 K’s

June 24: 7 innings, 0 ER, 13 K’s



7. Altogether? A 1.29 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 35 innings. Kluber has said he’s been having to manage his back issue with a few extra exercises in-between starts. But it certainly no longer seems to be an issue. His season can be split into two parts: Pitching with the back issue (and in his first start, an issue with calluses) and after his DL stint. His regular self pitching every fifth day was one of the elements missing during the Indians’ sluggish start to the season.



8. Kluber: “I think first of all I probably have my body in a better position to be able to pitch the way I know how. But I think the key is just being able to throw all my pitches, not just for strikes but being able to command them, throw them where I want to throw them, not just throw them in the zone.”



9. Francona: “You know what, it’s a testament to what just good old fashioned hard work ethic can do. You go all the way back before I was here when he was in Triple-A, his numbers weren’t that great, there’s how many guys in the league that throw just as hard as him, but through hard work he has turned himself into one of the best pitchers in the game. And good for us because he’s strong, he’s got endurance. He doesn’t hit, that’s the only knock. And actually when he hits, he’s pretty good, too.”



10. Kluber has now struck out at least 10 hitters in three consecutive starts. If he reaches that mark in his next start, he’ll tie Bob Feller for the franchise record, which he set before World War II. It was also his 12th straight home start with at least seven strikeouts, a team record.



11. Francona went to Allen in the eighth as another testament to how a manager tries to balance winning every game with maintaining a bullpen’s health across a 162-game season. Allen needed to enter a game, Miller had been used extensively. As it turns out, Dozier turned on an Allen fastball and sent it over the left-field wall. Allen is almost always available after any appearance, good or bad, but wasn’t on Saturday to go home to be with his wife and new-born child.



12. No manager can view every game as a must-win. If it was, Miller likely would have entered in the eighth, though Francona cited some positive previous matchups in Allen’s favor with who was due up. Those previous matchup numbers are often criticized by some, but they are there.



13. “The guys he was facing I think, or potentially was going to face were something like 4-for-40. Again, going back to—we really needed Cody to pitch and Andrew’s pitched a lot. That was the reason.”