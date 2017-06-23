Twins 5, Indians 0: 13 Walk-Off Thoughts on Trevor Bauer, a rough second inning, BABIP regression

Here are 13 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians’ 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins Friday night.



1. Trevor Bauer has been searching for answers all season. He’s now 6-6 this season with a 5.53 ERA. He’s been striking out batters at a career-best rate and is among baseball’s leaders with a 10.29 K/9 rate, which is seventh in the game. But he’s still not putting together a stretch like he did in the middle of last season, when he simplified things while working with catcher Chris Gimenez.



2. On Friday night, it was a location issue. Bauer began finding the middle of the plate—as he pointed out, at least one instance was with the intent of throwing a high strike on a 3-2 pitch—and was hit hard for a four-run second inning. Two of the outs in that inning were hard-hit fly balls that were nearly extra-base hits. That inning included a two-run home run and two doubles.



3. Here’s Bauer’s breakdown: “Let’s see. Kepler hit a good changeup down and away for a leadoff double. I made a really good pitch to Rosario that blew him up. It wasn’t even hit hard enough to even get an out. And then Polanco hit the home run. 3-2, I don’t want to walk him so I made the decision to get more of the plate, made sure to elevate it because he doesn't hit—I don’t think he has a hit on a fastball from a righty in the upper third of the zone this year, and he hit that one. Not a great pitch, but I defend the logic behind throwing it. Walk Castro, not a good idea. Then try to get Dozier on a fastball away, came back, good pitch but he hit it. I don’t know. When you have a BABIP as high as mine you have to strike out more people to be successful. I just wasn’t able to strike people out when I got to two strikes tonight.”



4. It’s a line that Bauer has often taken—that he felt it was a quality pitch and it was hit by a hitter who shouldn’t have hit it like he did. Though, in his last two outings, Bauer has also admitted that one pitch or another was a bad pitch.



5. Though, he did bring up his BABIP, which is now a career-high .340. Among qualified starting pitchers, it’s the eighth-highest mark in the league this season. Bauer’s career BABIP is .296. Those types of numbers often regress back to their means/averages, which is where a lot of the value and fun of following the analytics side of baseball rests. But, it is a deeper issue than that.



6. For example, it’s good that Bauer’s K% is up to 27.6 percent from 20.7 last year. But in terms of his BABIP, it isn’t great that his hard-hit contact percentage, per FanGraphs, is up to 39.1 percent from his career average of 31.7 percent.



7. Is that discrepancy enough to make up for the difference in 2017 BABIP compared to his career average? If his line-drive and hard-hit percentages were the same, as well as other fly-ball/groundball rates, he’d be a clear candidate to rebound. But, hitters are making hard contact more often. The question is, how much regression could there be?



8. Bauer for now is clearly the Indians’ No. 5 option among starting pitchers. He remains a pitcher with some space between where he is and where his potential rests as a controllable asset. But, the answers have yet to come. The strikeouts have been there, but so too have the home runs.



9. On Friday night, it was about locating. The logic could be there, but the execution wasn’t.



10. Terry Francona: “He threw too many pitches that were catching too much of the plate. Most of them were fastballs. There was one, I think the leadoff hitter was a – I think he’d gotten ahead 0-2 on the right fielder and threw two breaking balls and a split was up. In that inning, there were some balls, even the outs, fortunately Buxton hit a ball and we’re playing ways all around the pole or that’s probably a double. Escobar’s ball went right to the wall. It was just a lot of misses that inning.”



11. Of course with Erik Gonzalez getting the start to give Jose Ramirez a day of rest, he’d come up with the bases loaded twice in the first four innings. Gonzalez is known much more for his defense than his abilities at the plate, and he struck out twice. One K ended the inning to strand three runners. The second K was the second out, which led to Francisco Lindor lining out to end the threat again with the bases juiced. That ball was drilled, but it was hit right at Eddie Rosario in left field.



12. That’s how it often seems to happen. Take out a hot hitter because, as Francona said before the game, Ramirez was “dragging,” and of course Gonzalez’s spot in the lineup had two of the three most important at-bats for the Indians on the night. It was a frustrating night for the Indians’ offense all-around, especially after such a torrid two weeks.



13. Francona: “[Mejia has] got size and he’s got pretty good stuff. He wasn’t commanding I’m sure like he wanted to, or sometimes like younger pitchers can. We just weren’t able to get – Frankie, the one at-bat with the bases-loaded, but there was two outs and he hit a bullet to the left fielder. Lonnie I thought hit his ball right on the screws to left field and didn’t get anything for it. When we get the runners on, we just weren’t able to do anything. We started either chasing out of the zone or getting ourselves in a hole and weren’t able to capitalize.”