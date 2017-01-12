UPDATE: Indians agree to contracts with Trevor Bauer, Dan Otero for 2017 season to avoid arbitration

The Indians have agreed to one-year contracts with Trevor Bauer and Dan Otero for the 2017 season, thus avoiding arbitration.



Bauer will be paid $3.55 million this season and Dan Otero will make $1.055 million, as first reported by Jon Heyman of Today’s Knuckleball and FanRag Sports.



Bauer, who turns 26 on Jan. 17, opened 2016 in the bullpen but after Cody Anderson struggled and Carlos Carrasco went on the disabled list, he found his way back into the starting rotation. He finished the year 12-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 190 innings pitched. Per FanGraphs, he had a FIP of 3.99.



That all was prior to the Indians’ run through the postseason that put additional weight on the shoulders of Bauer, Corey Kluber and Josh Tomlin, as well as the bullpen. The defining image of Bauer’s 2016 season, though, will forever be that of his right pinkie, lacerated the night before the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, dripping blood on the mound of Game 3. It forced Bauer out of the game—and led to a sarcastic acknowledgement of the Toronto crowd, cheering his exit—but resulted in a 4-2 Indians win that put them up 3-0 in the series.



Otero was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and turned in a strong season as a middle reliever, posting a 1.53 ERA, 0.906 WHIP and 2.33 FIP. He also struck out 57 batters in 70 2/3 innings pitched, becoming another reliable arm in the Indians’ bullpen.



Bauer and Otero were two of eight arbitration-eligible players on the Indians’ roster. That list includes Cody Allen, Danny Salazar, Bryan Shaw, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer and Zach McAllister. The deadline to exchange salary figures is Friday. After Friday, teams can still reach agreements prior to each player’s arbitration date.



New guy in town



The Indians announced on Thursday that Edwin Encarnacion, who recently signed the largest free-agent contract in franchise history, will attend the Indians’ fifth-annual Tribe Fest on Jan. 28.



Tribe Fest will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel near the Cleveland Clinic campus. The Indians all announced that tickets to the afternoon session have sold out. A limited number of tickets to the morning session—9 a.m. to 2 p.m.—remain.



Along with Encarnacion, Kluber, Francisco Lindor, Allen, Carrasco, Carlos Santana, Tomlin, Andrew Miller, Jose Ramirez, Roberto Perez, Bauer, Tyler Naquin, McAllister and Abraham Almonte are scheduled to make an appearance. The list of alumni scheduled to attend includes Mike Hargrove, Ellis Burks, Mike Jackson, Chad Ogea and Jaret Wright.



Tickets are available at indians.com/TribeFest.