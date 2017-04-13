White Sox 10, Indians 4: 19 Walk-Off Thoughts on Josh Tomlin, Michael Martinez, Yan Gomes

Here are 19 Walk-Off Thoughts on the Indians’ 10-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox Thursday night.



1. Following the first pitch of every home game, an Indians’ media relations person makes a press box announcement to give the time and temperature as the game begins. Before that information could even be given, Tim Anderson’s lead-off home run had already landed, and the White Sox already held a 1-0 lead.



2. Tomlin has now been roughed up in both his starts this season. The issue was Thursday night was location. Tomlin was unable to stay away from the middle of the plate, and it cost him. Both Anderson’s home run and Matt Davidson’s three-run home run in the same inning were on the first pitches of the at-bat and were low in the zone but caught too much of the plate.



3. Tomlin isn't the type of stuff-driven, over-powering pitcher like Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco or Danny Salazar. When at his best, he’s using pitch sequencing and location to keep hitters off balance. When he’s not locating and missing off the plate, things can go downhill. If he’s missing over the middle of the plate, things can slide much quicker.



4. Tomlin: “The balls in the middle of the plate. Too many balls leaking back over the middle were just getting to the spot they needed to go to. … It started a little bit earlier today than last time, but I think it's just a matter of missing over the middle of the plate. That's been the common theme with the balls that were hit tonight. Whenever I did miss, it was squared up in the center of the plate. You do that enough times to a big league lineup, they'll make you pay for it.”



5. Manager Terry Francona: “It seemed like everything was leaking back over the middle. And he throws so many strikes, they were certainly ready to hit from pitch one. When he’s going good, he locates his fastball or cutter for strike one, and like I said, everything leaked back to the middle. It was quick and it was a lot. Think in a game like that, you always hope your starter can kind of reel it in, because, one, you’re risking hurting your bullpen for a couple days, and the simple fact it’s hard to get through a game without somebody getting nicked up.”



6. After such a disastrous outing, Tomlin refused to go back into the clubhouse, shower and relax. He stayed in the dugout during the game with the rest of the team, as pointed out by Fox Sports’ Andre Knott.



7. Tomlin: “The other players had to do it. Why not me?”



8. The most enjoyable inning of pitching to watch by far was Michael Martinez’s in the ninth, because who doesn’t love a position player pitching (all things considered during that situation)? Martinez allowed one hit but threw a scoreless inning, topping out at 80 mph.



9. As a game gets out of hand, Francona has mentioned before that he’ll try to add up the innings to get through the game without burning the bullpen too badly. Tomlin only going 1 2/3—tied for the shortest start of his career—wasn’t allowing the math to add up. So, he talked with Martinez early on and eventually saved the bullpen or an inning by pitching him in the ninth.



10. Francona: “I don’t like doing it. I would like less pitching Shaw an inning and having a game tomorrow where maybe we need him for one-plus, and because we pitched him in a blowout game, we don’t have him. It’s no fun to lose. Using up your pitching makes it worse.”



11. Martinez (via team translator Anna Bolton): “Yeah, you can imagine that you might be in a situation like that. When you see how the game's going, you can see you might have the opportunity to play because this is a three-game series and the guys might need a rest. … That’s why I'm here. I'm here to help out whenever they need me. I play almost every single position, so I try to get in and help whenever I can.”



12. Martinez said he was throwing fastball and sinkers. StatCast registered them as changeups. We’ll just be nice, call them pitches, and move on. He didn’t allow a run, is what probably matters. And who would have thought the night would end with “Michael! Michael! chants from the crowd.”



13. The two positives for the Indians on a rough Thursday night were solo home runs by Yan Gomes and Michael Brantley.



14. Gomes had been scuffling badly to start the season, going 1-for-21 before that home run and being visibly frustrated at the plate. Similar to last season, nothing was falling, and things began to snowball the wrong way. Finally, he was rewarded for a good swing.



15. Francona said earlier this season the first true test would be when he goes through that 1-for-20 skid. Well, Gomes started the season 1-for-21, so that test came earlier than expected.



16. Francona: “Gomer went down and got a breaking ball, hit it out, after having kind of a tough night. You take whatever silver linings there are and move on. I know that lineup, they’re already sitting over at the hotel waiting. We’ll turn the page and see what we do tomorrow.”



17. For Brantley, it was his first home run since Sept. 10, 2015, when he hit two against the Detroit Tigers. Brantley is off to a pretty good start as the Indians continue to be cautious with him. Getting round the bases for the first time in a year in a half can only help.



18. Lonnie Chisenhall received the start in center field and was tested quite a bit. He delivered a great throw to third on a sacrifice fly that Yandy Diaz couldn't handle, eventually leading two the two-run single that ended Tomlin’s night. He also didn't look too comfortable tracking two balls hit over his head. That might be the most difficult thing to get down if the Indians continue to use him in center field.



19. Francona: “I think the one thing—and he and Millsy were talking—is the ball straight over his head. Probably the toughest play and he got two of them. But I thought he looked comfortable. I thought he was real active. You saw him backing up everywhere. He made a really good throw, and that was nice to see with his shoulder. But I know he and Millsy were talking about that. With some repetition, I think he’s a really good outfielder. I think he can be a really good right fielder. I think he can be a really good center fielder, just because he’s good.”