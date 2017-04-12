White Sox 2, Indians 1: 12 Walk-Off Thoughts on a stalled lineup, some hard outs, Danny Salazar

Here are 12 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians fell to the Chicago White Sox 2-1 Wednesday night at Progressive Field.



1. Since the Indians left Texas with a sweep of the Rangers that included two come-from-behind wins, a lineup that is unquestionably better on paper than last year has quickly stalled.



2. The Indians are 11-for-71 this season with runners in scoring position. In their last five games, they are 4-for-43 with runners in scoring position. In the first two games of this homestand, they're 0-for-18. Brantley's heroics on Tuesday were enough to score Francisco Lindor from third and overcome an 0-for-9 performance as a team in scoring situations. They couldn't do it twice in a row.



3. The Indians are going to hit. But since the three-game sweep of the Rangers, it’s left fans with more anticipation of a big inning rather than the payoff of one.



4. Francona: “Yeah. That's normally the way it is at the beginning of the season. Carlos really cooled off. Edwin hasn't gotten going yet. That's our leadoff and our cleanup hitter. Jose's not had a ton of hits. That'll change. Everybody wants it to change yesterday -- myself included -- but you've got to be patient. It'll change.”



5. Brantley: “A lot of faith. It’s just one day, we’ll kind of get it rolling and it will take off from there. We all need to get in a rhythm, just relax, kind of pass it on to one another. We’ll be just fine.”



6. Lindor is hitting .333 with four home runs this season. He hit two doubles Wednesday night, one that went off the wall in left-center, and as of this typing is tied for the league lead in extra-base hits (seven) with someone named Mike Trout. No other player in the starting lineup on Wednesday left with a batting average above .235. Edwin Encarnacion, Jose Ramirez, Brandon Guyer and both catchers are currently under the Mendoza Line.



7. Encarnacion (via team translator Anna Bolton): “So I just need to keep making adjustments. Thats what this game is all about, making adjustments. That's what I need to do to get unstuck, as they say.”



8. Yandy Diaz, hitting .200, has been scorching the ball. On Wednesday night, the Indians hit six balls with an exit velocity of at least 98 mph that didn't fall for hits, per Baseball Savant. All but one had a hit percentage of at least 50 percent.



9. Brantley: “You create your own luck. We’ve been squaring up some balls, and unfortunately that’s going to happen throughout the course of a year. But our main focus is to take one pitch at a time, one at-bat at a time and not try to press. We’re a great lineup. We’re going to be even better as soon as we get used to each other and get into a rhythm. We’re going to be just fine.”



10. Danny Salazar tied his career high with 11 strikeouts in six innings but was done in by a two-run single off the bat of Matt Davidson in the second inning. It was a positive outing, especially considering he recorded only two walks to go with his 11 K’s. The White Sox did not record a hit after Tim Anderson singled to lead off the third inning.



11. Francona liked the pace Salazar had on the mound, saying, “I thought he even caught himself tonight. After the first couple innings, he started to quicken up his pace. He was getting the ball and getting right back on the rubber. I think it served him well. If you don't let hitters do a lot of thinking, you kind of force the hand a little bit, force the pace. I thought it was good.”



12. Dan Otero retired the four batters he faced in Wednesday’s game. He how has a career 1.01 ERA at Progressive Field, the lowest ERA in the history of the ballpark for any pitcher with at least 25 innings pitched. This has been touched on before, but for those who still mock or disregard the advanced stats that have begun to rule baseball, consider this: Otero would not be in an Indians uniform without those peripheral numbers, which were what the Indians targeted when they brought him in following a season that was much worse on paper than his actual performance indicated.