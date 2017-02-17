World Baseball Classic leaves teams holding collective breath; Indians among them with Andrew Miller

The World Baseball Classic is Major League Baseball’s way of making the game a more global one, as well bringing some patriotism into it.



But, the reality is that there will never be a convenient time to hold the tournament, which this year runs from March 6 to March 20-22. It leaves teams having to hope that players return in the same condition as when they leave their respective camps in Arizona or Florida.



“MLB sponsors it, and it’s a great event,” Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz. “And I think the guys that want to go, it’s an honor to represent your country, which I understand and support. Saying that, we’ll be thrilled when they come back just like they left.”



That’s especially true for pitchers. This year, that primarily means the Indians will be holding their breath awaiting the healthy return of Andrew Miller, who will be representing Team USA. Pitchers are normally eased into things throughout the duration of spring training. When pitching in the World Baseball Classic, they’re now competing with an intent on winning instead of focusing solely on their progression through camp.



“You’re asking pitchers who have been in camp for a couple weeks, some of these guys don’t even throw their breaking ball on a normal spring util the end of camp,” Francona said. “Now you’re gonna ask a guy to come in with a man on third and get somebody out, he’s going to go right to the breaking ball, and you’re going to try to execute pitchers you may not be ready to execute. .. We value the repetition but we don’t want them doing it with a runner on third trying to throw their best one. That’s how guys get hurt. So yeah, our heart’s in our throat a little bit.”



The Indians have been bitten before. In 2013, Vinnie Pestano hurt his elbow pitching in the WBC and struggled to ever regain his form. The Indians have greatly invested in Miller to the tune of four prospects and $9 million to be paid out this season and next.



“And he gets it, he’s a smart kid,” Francona said of Miller. “And I’m happy for him. I’m proud of him. He wants to represent his country. And I think he was even a little bit torn because he knows his responsibilities, but we support him. We all know how important he is to our club.”



The Indians will also be represented in the WBC by Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), Carlos Santana (Dominican Republic), Roberto Perez (Puerto Rico) and others. And in every case, like every team, they’ll welcome the day of their safe return.