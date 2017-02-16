Yan Gomes to act as Indians’ starting catcher with Roberto Perez as backup; Injury updates

There’s no competition at the catching position in Indians’ camp this spring.



Indians manager Terry Francona made it clear on Thursday that Yan Gomes is the club’s starting catcher, with Roberto Perez serving as the No. 2 option.



“No, we have two good catchers,” Francona told reporters in Goodyear, Ariz. “We’re fortunate to have two good catchers. Gomer’s been our catcher, just for different reasons, whether it’s been injuries, Roberto stepped in and really did a great job. So it’s my responsibility to make it work for both of them, and we will.”



By many accounts, Gomes had a disastrous 2016 season. He hit just .167 and played in only 74 regular season games, eventually warranting a sacrificial ceremony by his teammates in Minnesota in an effort to snap him out of the slump. He was later placed on the disabled list with a separated shoulder and then, in the final at-bat of his rehab, was hit by a pitch and fractured a bone in his wrist.



Gomes was miraculously available to the club for the postseason about a month ahead of his scheduled return date, but was still limited. That pushed Perez into the spotlight as the primary catcher through the postseason run.



Perez responded, handling a depleted pitching staff and even belting two home runs in Game 1 of the World Series. It opened up a potential question as to how the Indians would handle the position in 2017 with both healthy.



As of now, it’s Gomes’ job. Though, Perez could find his way into the lineup more often than other backup catchers around the league.



“The way Berto’s played, we want to find games for him, heck yeah,” Francona said. “I think he deserves that. If we have a situation where we have two catchers and we just can’t find at-bats, because they’re so good, man, good for us. That’s a headache I’ll take any day of the week.”



Gomes is in the middle of a six-year, $23-million deal—including a $500,000 signing bonus—that he signed in 2014. He’ll make a base salary of $4.5 million this season, $5.95 million in 2018 and $7 million in 2019. The Indians then hold club options for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, valued at $9 million and $11 million, respectively.



Francona’s hope is that 2016 was just one bad nightmare rather than a recurring reality.



“He got off to a slow start and it just snowballed,” Francona said. “And it got to the point, you could see him make an out in the game, first at-bat, and he was feeling it from the day before, shoulders were kind of sagging. That’s a hard way to be successful. It’s easier to look back now than when you’re in the middle of it. … Hopefully he did learn from it, because it’s happened to everybody. It’s terrible to go through, you just hope he’s learned from it so he doesn’t go through it again.”



Catching up



Outfielders Michael Brantley and Austin Jackson will both be behind other position players as workouts begin and, on Feb. 25th, the Indians begin their spring training slate.



Brantley, rehabbing from biceps tenodesis surgery, is still hitting off a tee. The club doesn’t have a defined timetable and like last season will work off of how he feels. But caution will be the primary factor in how he progresses.



“Not having him for a whole year, I want to do it right,” Francona said. “He deserves to do it right. He’s worked so hard. To have him back will be so nice that we’re going to do it right so he can have his best chance to be successful.”



Jackson underwent surgery last June to repair the medial meniscus in his left knee. The Indians signed him to an incentive-laced, minor-league deal this offseason.



“Some of it, I think, you’re going to have to almost almost guard him from him because he wants to come in and show what he can do,” Francona said. “But it’s different when you get into camp and it’s pounding every day. We’ll keep an eye on him. I think he’ll be 10 days, a couple of weeks.”



Extra help



The Indians on Tuesday hired Grady Sizemore as an advisor to player development. He’ll be assisting both the major-league and minor-league camps at different points this spring.

“The majority of it will be with [bench coach Brad Mills] and the outfielders,” Francona said. “Certainly, when you have a guy with that stature, he’s welcome to help wherever he can. And we’re happy to have him. Guys like Grady, he won’t be here I don’t think all spring, but he’s welcome to help out when he’s here. And we’re looking forward to it.”