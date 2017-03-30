Yandy Diaz, Michael Martinez to make Indians’ Opening Day roster; Michael Brantley ‘in a good spot’

Yandy Diaz stood just outside of Indians manager Terry Francona’s office, bouncing a ball off the wall and smiling. He had a good reason to be carefree for a few moments.



Moments earlier, Diaz was informed that he made the Indians’ Opening Day roster, along with utility guy Michael Martinez.



Diaz, 25, essentially forced the Indians’ hand with a torrid spring offensively. Entering Thursday’s game, he’s hitting .429 with two home runs, four doubles and 13 RBI. He’s been arguably the best hitter this spring in Indians camp. After knocking the door to be called up near the end of last season, Diaz broke through this spring. The question was his defense at third base.



Diaz spent most of last season trying to transition to the outfield. This spring, with an opening available due to Jason Kipnis heading to the disabled list for the first 2-3 weeks of the season, Diaz was moved back to third base. Indians manager Terry Francona earlier this spring tabbed Diaz’s work at third base as a “work in progress.” It wasn’t an indictment, only an acknowledgement that he had work to do to get ready for Opening Day.



Martinez is a known commodity for Francona who will act as the utility infielder. In part, Martinez is making the club due to the Indians wanting Erik Gonzalez to continue to get regular at-bats in Triple-A.



With Diaz and Martinez making the roster, Giovanny Urshela was optioned to Triple-A.



The remaining question for the Indians’ Opening Roster revolves around Michael Brantley. Though, signs are pointing toward Brantley beginning the season in Cleveland. Francona said on Thursday it was too early to make a declaration, but that Brantley was “in a good spot.”