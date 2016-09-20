Hillary Clinton talks her health, the campaign trail and advice from kids on the 'Tonight Show'

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visited the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday to talk about her recovery from pneumonia.

She talked about the campaign trail and the challenges that come with balancing positivity with seriousness. She also talked about how difficult it is to keep the attention of the voters during such a long election process.

In the following clip, Fallon and Clinton receive some advice from children in a “Kids Letters” segment. One young fan suggested Fallon use more science in his show, like Ellen. Advice for Clinton varied from using more Snapchat (and less Instagram), styling her hair like it was in 1994, trying very hard to become president, and knocking down the wall known as Donald Trump.