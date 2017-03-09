How would you grade the Browns' free agency moves? Take our poll.

NFL free agency has officially started and the Cleveland Browns are making some interesting moves, including:
Browns take on QB Brock Osweiler's contract, pick up 2018 second-round pick in trade with Texans
Browns expected to sign Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler to five-year, $60 million contract
Browns to sign Green Bay Packers center J.C. Tretter, according to report
Browns lock up starting left guard Joel Bitonio with contract extension
Browns expected to sign WR Kenny Britt to four-year, $32.5 million deal, according to report
How would you grade the team's first day of free agency?