How would you grade the Browns' free agency moves? Take our poll.

NFL free agency has officially started and the Cleveland Browns are making some interesting moves, including:

Browns take on QB Brock Osweiler's contract, pick up 2018 second-round pick in trade with Texans

Browns expected to sign Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler to five-year, $60 million contract

Browns to sign Green Bay Packers center J.C. Tretter, according to report

Browns lock up starting left guard Joel Bitonio with contract extension

Browns expected to sign WR Kenny Britt to four-year, $32.5 million deal, according to report

How would you grade the team's first day of free agency?