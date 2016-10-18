NTSB LIVE: 'Litany of failures' resulted in fatal Akron plane crash

Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The four-person NTSB board is presenting its findings about the Nov. 10 plane crash in Akron. The crash killed all seven passengers and the pilot and co-pilot in the corporate jet operated by ExecuFlight out of Florida. See the live updates below.