NTSB LIVE: 'Litany of failures' resulted in fatal Akron plane crash

By Ohio.com staff Published: October 18, 2016

The four-person NTSB board is presenting its findings about the Nov. 10 plane crash in Akron. The crash  killed all seven passengers and the pilot and co-pilot in the corporate jet operated by ExecuFlight out of Florida.  See the live updates below.

