Was that the best Super Bowl ever? Take our poll

In thrilling fashion, the New England Patriots came back to win Super LI on Sunday night, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. Down by 25 points, the Patriots overcame the biggest deficit in Super Bowl history. It was the first Super Bowl to go to overtime. Tom Brady became the first starting quarterback and Bill Belichick the first head coach to win.

But was it the greatest Super Bowl ever? Take our poll and let us know what you think.

MORE:

- Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT): Tom Brady leads biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, Patriots win fifth championship

- Super Bowl LI ad winners: Tide, T-Mobile

- Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win

- Patriots fans take to streets of Boston to celebrate victory