Frack sand is the unsung hero of the OPEC-shale price war

The resilience of U.S. shale is largely about sand, reports Oilprice.com:

"Sand has been the most significant innovation on the US shale playing field.

“'North American producers are rapidly increasing efficiency and reducing production costs, and we’re just at the beginning of this innovation curve,' says Select Sands Corp. CEO Rasool Mohammad.

“'Right now, it’s all about the frack sand. The story of US shale resilience is now about huge quantities of high-quality frack sand. This is the backbone of the comeback.'”

