Oil may hit $60 a barrel by end of year, investor says

A prominent energy investor thinks oil prices are going up by the end of the year, CNBC reports:
"Oil investor T. Boone Pickens believes the price of oil will rise to a range of $55 to $60 a barrel by the end of the year"
But he thinks the amount of oil and gas the U.S. has in reserves will keep prices from hitting the $100 a barrel level.
Read the whole story here.
Chesapeake Energy Corp,the Oklahoma-based firm is the No. 1 driller in Ohio.
Rig Count Interactive Map by Baker Hughes, an energy services company.
Shale Sheet Fracking, a Youngstown Vindicator blog.
National Geographic's The Great Shale Rush.
The Ohio Environmental Council, a statewide eco-group based in Columbus.
Earthjustice, a national eco-group.
People's Oil and Gas Collaborative-Ohio, a grass-roots group in Northeast Ohio.
Concerned Citizens of Medina County, a grass-roots group.
No Frack Ohio, a Columbus-based grass-roots group.
Fracking: Gas Drilling's Environmental Threat by ProPublica, an online journalism site.
Pipeline, blog from Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Marcellus shale drilling.
Allegheny Front, environmental public radio for Western Pennsylvania.