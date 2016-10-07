Pennsylvania enacts stricter rules, regs for shale drilling

Pennsylvania has tightened rules and regulations for drilling in the Marcellus Shale, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's PowerSource site says:
"An array of stricter environmental regulations for Pennsylvania shale gas drilling will take effect on Saturday, opening a new phase of legal challenges to the rules after a punishing five-year effort to get them published.
"The Department of Environmental Protection’s new regulations update requirements for above-ground operations at oil and gas well sites for the first time since 2001 and reflect heightened scrutiny of the industry since Marcellus Shale gas drilling revolutionized natural gas production in Pennsylvania."
Read the entire story here.
