Ohio Utica Shale

Pipeline growth will tap Utica Shale natural gas production

By Jim Mackinnon Published: November 23, 2016

New pipelines in the works will help get natural gas from Ohio's Utica Shale to market, reports the Energy Information Administration:

"A number of pipeline projects that have been approved, or are in various stages of the approval process, would increase capacity to transport natural gas from the Utica production region in Ohio to natural gas markets. Collectively, these projects could add up to 6.8 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of takeaway capacity out of the Utica region by the end of 2018.

"Over the past several years, natural gas production in the Appalachian basin from the Marcellus and Utica shales has grown significantly. Because pipeline projects often have longer lead times than production projects, transport infrastructure for accessing natural gas demand centers and export locations in the Appalachian Basin has not kept pace with production capability. This situation has resulted in a lower price for natural gas from the Appalachian region relative to many other natural gas trading hubs in the United States."

Read the full story, with chart, here.

