Thanksgiving holiday gasoline prices 2nd lowest in 8 years

One thing to be thankful for now are some of the lowest gasoline prices in years, reports the U.S. Energy Information Administration:

"Heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, U.S. retail regular-grade gasoline averaged $2.16 per gallon, up just six cents per gallon from the same time last year. This is the second-lowest gasoline price since 2008, when the national regular gasoline price averaged $1.89/g on the Monday prior to Thanksgiving.

"The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the heaviest travel times of the year. AAA forecasts 48.7 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more for the holiday this year, over one million more travelers than last year and the most since 2007. Of the 48.7 million total travelers, AAA expects that 43.5 million of them will drive, an increase of 1.5 million over last year"

According to AAA, Akron-area gasoline prices on Wednesday averaged just a smidge under $2 a gallon. That's lower than an average of $2.03 a month ago but higher than the $1.88 a gallon motorists paid a year ago.

For the full EIA report, go here.