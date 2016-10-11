U.S. oil drilling rigs continue to increase

The number of drilling rigs working in the U.S. as of Oct. 7 rose by two from a week ago to 24, according to the latest Baker Hughes report. The number of rigs is down 271 from the same period in 2015.
To read the full report, go here.
