Utica shale drilling rigs drop by 3, permits and wells drilled increase

The number of drilling rigs in the Utica Shale and Point Pleasant Shale areas of Ohio totaled 19 as of Oct. 8, down three from a week ago, the Ohio Division of Natural Resources reported.

The number of permits for horizontal wells totalled 2,266, up from 2,259 last week. The number of horizontal wells drilled in the state totaled 1,822, up from 1,807 a week ago.