Utica Shale drilling rigs total 22; wells drilled hit 1,807

The number of drilling rigs in the Utica Shale and Point Pleasant Shale areas of Ohio totaled 22 as of Oct. 1, the Ohio Division of Natural Resources reported Tuesday.
The number of permits for horizontal wells totalled 2,259. The number of horizontal wells drilled in the state totaled 1,807.
Chesapeake Energy Corp,the Oklahoma-based firm is the No. 1 driller in Ohio.
