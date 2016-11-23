Utica Shale drilling rigs, wells drilled increase in Ohio

The number of drilling rigs in the Utica Shale and Point Pleasant Shale areas of Ohio totaled 21 on Nov. 19, up from 19 a week ago, the Ohio Division of Natural Resources reported.

The number of permits for horizontal wells totalled 2,311, up from 2,300 a week ago. The number of horizontal wells drilled in the state totaled 1,851, up from 1,838 on Nov. 12.