Utica Shale drilling rigs, wells drilled increase in Ohio

The number of drilling rigs in the Utica Shale and Point Pleasant Shale areas of Ohio totaled 21 on Nov. 19, up from 19 a week ago, the Ohio Division of Natural Resources reported.
The number of permits for horizontal wells totalled 2,311, up from 2,300 a week ago. The number of horizontal wells drilled in the state totaled 1,851, up from 1,838 on Nov. 12.
Chesapeake Energy Corp,the Oklahoma-based firm is the No. 1 driller in Ohio.
Rig Count Interactive Map by Baker Hughes, an energy services company.
