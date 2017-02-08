Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton makes Open Table list of country's most romantic restaurants

The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton is among the country’s 100 most romantic restaurants, according to a survey compiled by online reservation site Open Table.

Gervasi is one of eight Ohio eateries to make the list. Two other Northeast Ohio restaurants were among the top 100: Chez Francois in Vermilion; Don’s Pomeroy House in Strongsville and Pier W in Cleveland.

Concerning Gervasi, if you want to score a table for Valentine’s Day, you

won’t be able to do it via Open Table. This afternoon. there were no reservations available for that night on the site.

The Buckeye State ranks third for number of romantic eateries — behind Florida with 10 and Virginia with 13.

The list, Open Table says, is generated from more than 10 million OpenTable diner reviews collected between Dec. 1, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2016.

The other Ohio restaurants on the list are: Coldwater Cafe & Catering in Tipp City, in the Dayton area; Orchids at Palm Court in the Hilton Netherland Plaza hotel in downtown Cincinnati; and The Refectory Restaurant & Bistro in Columbus.

Open Table says it first created a list of “qualifying restaurants” comprised of all reviewed restaurants that met thresholds for a minimum overall score and number of reviews.

The “qualifying restaurants” were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “romantic” was selected as a special feature.