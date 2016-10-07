Meet former lightweight boxing champion Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini Oct. 14 at Fishers Foods, 5215 Fulton Drive, Jackson Township.

The Youngstown native will sign bottles of his Southpaw Knockout Red Blend wine from 4 to 7 p.m.

In other Fishers Foods wine events, the Stark County-based grocery chain has released its new new Fall/Winter Top 16 wine list and is scheduling tasting events.

The first event is from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm tonight, Friday, Oct. 7.

Wines from the list will be available for tasting, along with free appetizers.

Cost is $5.