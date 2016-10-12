Iconic Venice Cafe in Kent celebrating 75th anniversary, has new eatery

Here’s some news about Kent’s iconic Venice Café, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week and now includes the Erie Street Kitchen, offering "southern comfort" eats.
The Venice, on the corner of Erie Street and Franklin Avenue and known for its throwback atmosphere, is one of the Kent area’s oldest businesses, serving students and residents and town visitors since 1941.
It is marking its 75th year with a new food provider: Erie Street Kitchen.
The menu at Erie Street — Venice’s new food provider — includes Nashville hot chicken, seafood poor boys and various entrees and sides such as braised greens and cheesy shrimp and grits.
On Saturday, the anniversary celebration will feature an acoustical performance of Soul Asylum, a popular band of the ‘90s. The show will begin at 10 p.m. For more information and to see a complete list of events, go to the Venice Cafe’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/VeniceKent
The new Erie Street Cafe is owned and operated by Atlanta native Jeff Crowe, who has lived in the Kent area for 17 years. Crowe previously has operated restaurants and catering companies in Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville and Akron.
Crowe is incorporating lots of local food in his menu, including breads from Brimfield Bread Oven in Brimfield Township, products from Lucky Penny Creamery in Kent and eggs from cage-free, locally raised birds. Vegetarian and gluten-free eats are available.
Go to http://bit.ly/2e8HNfe
to see the Akron Dish roundup that appeared in Wednesday’s print edition of the Beacon Journal.