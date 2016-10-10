All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu
Akron Dish

Mark Smucker, fifth generation to lead Smucker, will speak Friday in Akron

By Katie Byard Published: October 10, 2016

160313_akron_80

Mark Smucker, CEO of the J.M. Smucker Co., will speak Friday -- Oct. 14 -- as part of the Morning Buzz monthly speaker breakfast series at the Hilton Garden Inn Akron, 1307 E. Market St.

The hotel is near the new Goodyear Tire & Rubber headquarters in East Akron.

Mark Smucker will speak on Creating and Maintaining a Brand: Building an Emotional Bond with Consumers.

He became the fifth-generation family member to run the Orrville-headquartered food company earlier this year. The 120-year-old J.M. Smucker Co. has more than 7,000 employees, including 1,700 at the Orrville headquarters. Annual sales total $8 billion.

Brands of the publicly held company include Jif, Pillsbury, Folgers, Milk Bone and Smucker jellies and jams.

The Morning Buzz is a Greater Akron Chamber initiative that aims to bring together small- and medium-sized businesses to share ideas for business growth, according to the chamber.

Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m and the program will run from 8 to 9 a.m. Cost is $20 for members, $40 for non-members and includes a breakfast buffet

 For reservations, call the Greater Akron Chamber at 330-376-5550 or register on-line at www.greaterakronchamber.org. RSVP by noon Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The photo above of Mark Smucker was taken earlier this year by Beacon Journal photographer Phil Masturzo at Smucker headquarters.

Akron Dish Archives

MOST POPULAR

  • Main Blog Promo
  • Cavs Blog Promo
  • Browns Blog Promo
  • Indians Blog Promo
  • Beer Blog Promo
  • Fracking Blog Promo
  • High School Blog Promo
  • Zips Blog Promo
  • Akron Dish Food Blog
Prev Next