Mark Smucker, fifth generation to lead Smucker, will speak Friday in Akron

Mark Smucker, CEO of the J.M. Smucker Co., will speak Friday -- Oct. 14 -- as part of the Morning Buzz monthly speaker breakfast series at the Hilton Garden Inn Akron, 1307 E. Market St.

The hotel is near the new Goodyear Tire & Rubber headquarters in East Akron.

Mark Smucker will speak on Creating and Maintaining a Brand: Building an Emotional Bond with Consumers.

He became the fifth-generation family member to run the Orrville-headquartered food company earlier this year. The 120-year-old J.M. Smucker Co. has more than 7,000 employees, including 1,700 at the Orrville headquarters. Annual sales total $8 billion.

Brands of the publicly held company include Jif, Pillsbury, Folgers, Milk Bone and Smucker jellies and jams.

The Morning Buzz is a Greater Akron Chamber initiative that aims to bring together small- and medium-sized businesses to share ideas for business growth, according to the chamber.

Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m and the program will run from 8 to 9 a.m. Cost is $20 for members, $40 for non-members and includes a breakfast buffet

For reservations, call the Greater Akron Chamber at 330-376-5550 or register on-line at www.greaterakronchamber.org. RSVP by noon Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The photo above of Mark Smucker was taken earlier this year by Beacon Journal photographer Phil Masturzo at Smucker headquarters.