Medina area celebrates Restaurant Week with $25 dinners and $15 lunches at variety of eateries

Eighteen restaurants in the greater Medina area are coming together for the second annual Medina Restaurant Week, which continues through Oct. 25.

The program features a fixed-price menu — with a $15 lunch and a $25 dinner — at participating establishments.

The fixed price does not include tax, tip or drinks.

Medina Restaurant Week is modeled after efforts in other cities and is being organized with help from the nonprofit Main Street Medina.

Participants range from such places such as Dan’s Dogs hotdog joint at 111 W. Liberty St., just off the town square, to fine-dining restaurants, including Thyme2 at 113 W. Smith Road in Medina and 111 Bistro at 2736 Medina Road (state Route 18) in Montville Township, east of the city. Both eateries participated last year.

Particpants do not all serve lunch and dinner.

For a complete list of participants and links to each restaurant's website, go to http://bit.ly/2ezshxP. To see restaurants’ pictures of what’s on their menus, go to #dinemedina on Facebook.