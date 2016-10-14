Merriman Valley gets a new coffee shop -- locally owned Wholly Joe coffee shop

The Merriman Valley in northwest Akron has a new coffee shop, Wholly Joe Coffee House.



The locally-owned shop opened last week at 1720 Merriman Road in a portion of the building that previously was occupied by Blimp City Bike & Hike.



Earlier this year, Blimp City moved across Merriman to the former FirstMerit bank branch at 1675 Merriman Road.



The coffee shop — which offers eats including panini sandwiches, salads and baked goods — is owned by business partners David Fertig and Ken Fleming..



“This is a foothold,” Fleming said Friday, “we’re just trying to get up and running.” He said the business may expand into catering — taking a mobile espresso machine to events.



The Valley has seen its share of restaurant openings and closings.