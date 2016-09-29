PizzaFire in Fairlawn will fire up oven next week; West Akron Starbucks opens Friday; Blaze on way

Here’s morsels on upcoming openings — PizzaFire, Blaze and Starbucks:



PizzaFire — which specializes in Neapolitan=style pizzas (with a thin crust) that are quickly fire-baked in an 800-degree oven — is opening its new Fairlawn store this coming Wednesday.

The new PizzaFire — part of the Medina County-headquartered chain — is opening in the former Enso Rolls and Bowls, in the Shops of Fairlawn Plaza off West Market Street.

This is the 12th PizzaFire location; the first opened in late 2014 in downtown Akron.

The Wednesday opening starts at 11 a.m., with the first 500 people receiving a free PizzaFire T-shirt. Customers can pick up scratch cards — with chances to win free eats.

The Fairlawn PizzaFire is the ninth in Northeast Ohio. There also are locations in the Columbus suburbs of Upper Arlington and Dublin, and in Kettering, in the Dayton area.

PizzaFire partners are working hard to get stores established in Ohio before other “fast-casual” pizza places — offering lots of in-store eating — get too much traction.

PizzaFire’s founder and CEO is Sean Brauser, who also is the founder of Romeo’s Pizza.



Blaze to open in Jackson Township

Fast-casual pizza joints opening in the state include those belonging to the fast-growing Blaze Pizza chain. Blaze, with more than 100 stores, is based in California and LeBron James is one of its backers.

The Akron area’s first Blaze will open in the Belden Village area of Jackson Township sometime this fall. The Blaze will go into a new building at 5125 Dressler Road NW.



Starbucks opens Friday - Sept. 30 - in West Akron

The much discussed Starbucks at 1971 W. Market St. in West Akron will open Friday.

The shop is replacing the one at 2279 W. Market St., near Sand Run Road. This store closed Monday evening.

The Starbucks has generated a lot of buzz. That’s partly because of rumors — that were quashed by a Starbucks spokeswoman — that it would be a Starbucks Evenings, offering beer and wine.

And it’s location also piqued interest. It’s in the former China Gourmet, a popular spot that closed late last year after 25 years.

China Gourmet’s owners Lily and James Lee told me last year that the reason for closing was simple: they wanted to retire.



