Tea luncheon Saturday in the Falls to benefit historic chapel

Here’s the scoop on a tea fundraiser Saturday for a beautiful historic building in Cuyahoga Falls:

The third annual Tea Luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Historic Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls — featuring assorted breads, hot chicken salad and other eats — will run form noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave. in the Falls.

Tickets, available at the door, are $20 and will feature the program “Fairy Gardens” by Master Gardener Peggy Cartwright.

Luncheon food is being prepared by members of the Ladies Cemetery Association, which organizes the tea, and Bill Bailey, owner of a local catering company.

The Ladies Cemetery Association of Cuyahoga Falls owns the chapel and is restoring the stained-glass windows in the chapel, which was built in 1898 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The chapel is still used for used for funerals, open houses and special occasions.

For more information, visit the Ladies Cemetery Association of the Oakwood Cemetery at www.cfoakwoodchapel.com, or call 330-928-7292.

Above is a picture of Susan Weiss (left) and Barbara Teagle Holderbaum, members of the Ladies Cemetery Association of Cuyahoga Falls last spring at the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel after workers removed a stained glass window to be restored. The picture was taken by Beacon Journal reporter Paula Schleis.



